Cristiano Ronaldo Says Critics 'Don't Know S--t' After Real Madrid Win La Liga

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Following Real Madrid's La Liga title win on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at his critics and says they "don't know s--t."

He told Marca (h/t the Mirror's Joe Mewis): "People talk about me and don't know s--t. I don't watch TV because if I did I wouldn't have a life, that's how often they talk about me in a bad way, in football and outside of football, they talk about me as if I were a delinquent.

"When people talk about Cristiano they get it wrong, inside and outside of football. Football critics don't worry me because I know doing the math people will shut up. They always have two stones in their hands when I speak. I am not a saint, but I'm not a devil either, which is what many people say I am."

Ronaldo is reportedly facing a tax investigation over alleged irregularities relating to his image rights between 2009 and 2011, per El Confidencial (h/t AS).

The forward faced similar allegations in December last year amid the release of information from Football Leaks, per the Agence-France Presse (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Los Blancos needed only to avoid defeat at Malaga on Sunday to seal their first La Liga title since 2012, but Ronaldo scored in the second minute to help them record a 2-0 win.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his contribution:

The Guardian's Sid Lowe also singled out the 32-year-old, and the creator of his goal, as Real's two key players in the run-in:

Despite it not being a vintage campaign overall from Ronaldo, he has stepped up when it mattered and shown some incredible form of late:

Ronaldo has defied his critics throughout his career, and while he is starting to decline slightly with age, he has shown time and again that he remains firmly among the best in the world.

In sealing the league title, Ronaldo has strengthened the one area of his trophy cabinet slightly lacking, as it is just his second in eight years in the Spanish capital.

The Portugal star will also have another chance to add major silverware to his CV before the season completely draws to a close as he'll lead Real into their third UEFA Champions League final in four years in June.

As strong as opponents Juventus are, Los Blancos' recent history in the competition should make them the favourites, and having Ronaldo on their side only enhances that further.