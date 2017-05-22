NCAA Softball Tournament 2017: Updated Regionals Bracket and Schedule Info

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

All but two spots in the super regionals of the 2017 NCAA softball tournament are now filled following Sunday's action.

The LSU Tigers survived a must-win situation Sunday night with a 6-1 victory over the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. The two teams will meet again Monday at 2 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to determine who advances.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will also face off Monday at 1 p.m. ET in an elimination game. The two teams also played Sunday, with Oklahoma edging out Tulsa 6-4 in 10 innings.

Here's a look at the eight super regional matchups:

Florida vs. Alabama

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

UCLA vs. Ole Miss

Florida State vs. LSU/Louisiana

Oregon vs. Kentucky

Washington vs. Utah

Auburn vs. Oklahoma/Tulsa

Arizona vs. Baylor

The full tournament bracket is available on NCAA.com.

The top-seeded Florida Gators had a brush with their own mortality following a 1-0 defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Florida advanced with a 5-0 shutout of Oklahoma State hours later.

Delanie Gourley pitched a gem, going the full seven innings while allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters. The Gators shared highlights from the win:

The UCLA Bruins continued their dominance in the regional with a 9-1 win over the Cal State Fullerton Titans. UCLA finished the regional round with a combined score of 27-3. Brianna Tautalafua supplied the power Sunday, hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning to break the game open.

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats had a similarly impressive run to the super regional. They notched their third straight shutout, beating the South Carolina Gamecocks 9-0.

Taylor McQuillin spread seven hits over seven innings on the mound and struck out six Gamecocks batters.

"I think postseason is the time where everybody is going to play to their full potential," McQuillin said after the game, per Zack Rosenblatt of the Arizona Daily Star. "I think that they came out early, got on top and after that what I needed to do was go out and shut them down so I could get my team back in again and get some runs."

So far, the tournament has played to type, with all 16 national seeds either advancing or—in the case of LSU and Oklahoma—remaining alive into the final day of regional play.

With what's still a loaded field of teams, the 2017 Women's College World Series is shaping up nicely when the super regionals conclude May 28.