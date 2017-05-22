LeBron James Gets into Argument with Fan After Cavaliers' Loss vs. Celtics

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As if losing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on a last-second three-pointer wasn't enough for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, he also dealt with a heckler after the game who was subsequently ejected.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, the fan played basketball at Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio. Windhorst said the fan was "shouting his college stats" as security escorted him out of the arena.

Comparing basketball resumes to James is certainly a bold move. The 32-year-old is a four-time MVP and one of the greatest players in NBA history. His teams have reached the NBA Finals in six straight seasons—a streak that can extend to seven.

Granted, James has never gotten a taste of what the Division III North Coast Athletic Conference has to offer.

At the very least, the fan could've embellished his basketball achievements, and nobody would've likely caught on, which should be a lesson for any prospective hecklers.

Perhaps the fan was merely trying to motivate James for Tuesday's Game 4.