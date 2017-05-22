    LeBron James Talks Cavaliers' Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics, Calls out Reporter

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: after Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Following his team's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 defeat to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James took exception to a question from a local radio personality.

    James directed his ire toward Kenny Roda of 1480 WHBC in Canton, Ohio. Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver shared video of the exchange:

    The Cavs lost on a last-second three-pointer from Avery Bradley. James said that after Cleveland won convincingly in the first two games, losing a hard-fought affair can provide a silver lining, courtesy of NBA TV:

    James wasn't himself in the loss. He scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times. ESPN Stats & Info noted how the four-time MVP was especially poor during the final stretch:

    "Me personally, I didn't have it," James said, per Golliver. "That's all I've got to say about my performance."

    Based on how LeBron has played throughout the rest of the playoffs, he'll likely respond with a vengeance in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

    Between that and an unexpectedly exceptional shooting night from Marcus Smart—7-of-10 from beyond the arc—the positivity from Sunday's win may be fleeting for the Celtics.