LeBron James Talks Cavaliers' Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics, Calls out Reporter

LeBron James Talks Cavaliers' Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics, Calls out ReporterMay 22, 2017
Following his team's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 defeat to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James took exception to a question from a local radio personality.
James directed his ire toward Kenny Roda of 1480 WHBC in Canton, Ohio. Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver shared video of the exchange:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose... You always come around when we lose, I swear." https://t.co/QoIdcbK0215/22/2017, 3:59:04 AM
The Cavs lost on a last-second three-pointer from Avery Bradley. James said that after Cleveland won convincingly in the first two games, losing a hard-fought affair can provide a silver lining, courtesy of NBA TV:
NBA TV @NBATV
"I feel some adversity is all part of the postseason... you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful." - @KingJames https://t.co/0HecOYMV2i5/22/2017, 4:00:28 AM
James wasn't himself in the loss. He scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times. ESPN Stats & Info noted how the four-time MVP was especially poor during the final stretch:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
LeBron James - Final 16:31 of Game 3 Points 0 FG 0-4 3-pt FG 0-2 TO 2 Rebounds 1 Assists 15/22/2017, 3:05:38 AM
"Me personally, I didn't have it," James said, per Golliver. "That's all I've got to say about my performance."
Based on how LeBron has played throughout the rest of the playoffs, he'll likely respond with a vengeance in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
Between that and an unexpectedly exceptional shooting night from Marcus Smart—7-of-10 from beyond the arc—the positivity from Sunday's win may be fleeting for the Celtics.