LeBron James Talks Cavaliers' Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics, Calls out Reporter

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Following his team's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 defeat to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James took exception to a question from a local radio personality.

James directed his ire toward Kenny Roda of 1480 WHBC in Canton, Ohio. Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver shared video of the exchange:

The Cavs lost on a last-second three-pointer from Avery Bradley. James said that after Cleveland won convincingly in the first two games, losing a hard-fought affair can provide a silver lining, courtesy of NBA TV:

James wasn't himself in the loss. He scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times. ESPN Stats & Info noted how the four-time MVP was especially poor during the final stretch:

"Me personally, I didn't have it," James said, per Golliver. "That's all I've got to say about my performance."

Based on how LeBron has played throughout the rest of the playoffs, he'll likely respond with a vengeance in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Between that and an unexpectedly exceptional shooting night from Marcus Smart—7-of-10 from beyond the arc—the positivity from Sunday's win may be fleeting for the Celtics.