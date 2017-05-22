WWE Backlash 2017: Jinder Mahal and Biggest Winners, Losers from Event

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 edition of WWE Backlash brought with it a number of memorable matches, moments and Superstars but only a handful of legitimate winners and losers.

The SmackDown Live brand-exclusive show, arguably the best pay-per-view produced by Vince McMahon and Co. this year, saw Jinder Mahal dethrone Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship and earn himself "winner" status.

While he was the only Superstar to leave suburban Chicago's Allstate Arena with gold around his waist having entered without, other talented individuals joined him in earning accolades for productive nights that bolstered their stars, elevated their status in the company or set them on the right track toward success.

Then there are the Superstars not quite so lucky.

Two, in particular, are acclaimed wrestlers whose nights on the WWE Network should have been more fruitful than they wound up being.

Who are they, and which competitors joined Mahal on the bright side of things?

Find out with this recap of Sunday's monumental SmackDown Live presentation.