SJSU Football Player Chad Miller in Critical Condition After Stabbing

San Jose State Spartans safety Chad Miller remains in critical condition after being stabbed over the weekend in San Jose, California.

"He is hospitalized and is expected to recover," San Jose State said in a statement, per the San Jose Mercury News' Eric Kurhi. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad and his family for his prompt recovery."

Miller's father, Brad, told ABC 7's Lilian Kim his son was with a group of friends and became involved in a nearby altercation before getting stabbed.

San Jose police are investigating the altercation and have yet to make any arrests.

