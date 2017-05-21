SJSU Football Player Chad Miller in Critical Condition After Stabbing

Loren Orr/Getty Images

San Jose State Spartans safety Chad Miller remains in critical condition after being stabbed over the weekend in San Jose, California.

"He is hospitalized and is expected to recover," San Jose State said in a statement, per the San Jose Mercury News' Eric Kurhi. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad and his family for his prompt recovery."

Miller's father, Brad, told ABC 7's Lilian Kim his son was with a group of friends and became involved in a nearby altercation before getting stabbed.

University officials confirmed to Kurhi that since the stabbing occurred off the San Jose State campus, local authorities will have jurisdiction over the investigation. Kim reported San Jose police have begun looking at security footage from the location of the altercation and have yet to make any arrests.

Miller, a junior for the Spartans in 2017, started in the team's final three games of the 2016 season. In 12 appearances, he finished with 25 total tackles and a forced fumble.