Stephen Curry Calls Dewayne Dedmon Screen in Warriors vs. Spurs 'Dirty Play'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry criticized San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon for a physical pick he set in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

"I know he's not a dirty player," Curry said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "I'm not going to try to mess up his reputation, but I feel like that was a dirty play. Luckily no one was hurt."

In the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 120-108 victory, Dedmon set a pick on Curry and appeared to knee Curry before also shoving him in the back. Curry told Haynes he didn't consider the play dirty until watching a replay after the game.

LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

Warriors coach Mike Brown concurred with the assessment, telling Haynes he didn't believe it was an illegal screen until seeing a replay later.

Earlier in the series, the Warriors had to defend one of their players against allegations of committing a dirty play. Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 after landing on Zaza Pachulia's foot:

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was critical of Pachulia's actions, per the San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young:

Leonard's injury was a turning point in the series. Following his exit, the Spurs saw a 25-point evaporate and lost Game 1 by two points. In Game 2, they fell by 36 points. Following a third straight defeat, San Antonio's hopes of advancing to the NBA Finals are nearly extinguished.