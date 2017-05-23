NHL Playoffs 2017: Latest Stanley Cup Standings, Predictions and Key Storylines

Gene J.Puskar/Associated Press

History has already been made in the 2017 NHL playoffs, as the Nashville Predators will play in the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history after taking out the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The Predators have made it this far, but can they complete this run with a title? That could prove to be more difficult than believed a week ago due to a major new storyline. The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins are still battling it out in the Eastern Conference finals as well, with Pittsburgh possessing the momentum to also hoist the Cup next month.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the latest remaining schedule and standings for this round, as well as two key storylines and their possible implications this postseason moving forward. The full Stanley Cup finals schedule can be found at NHL.com.

Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa (Pittsburgh leads 3-2)

Game 6: Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN

Game 7: Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on NBCSN

Can Nashville Produce Enough Offense?

In addition to having the best top-four defensive group in the NHL with Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban, Nashville also boasted arguably the best line this postseason.

Now that the centerpiece of that trio, Ryan Johansen, is out for the playoffs with a thigh injury, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg need even more help to support Pekka Rinne and the Predators' defense. The team won both games since Johansen's injury, but can that be sustainable?

Following the revelation of Johansen's injury, veteran winger James Neal acknowledged that winning a championship would now be more difficult, but he pointed out that doing so always requires overcoming adversity.

"That's why it's the hardest trophy to win in sports," Neal said, per Greg Beachem of the Associated Press (via U.S. and World Report News). "And we should be confident in our group. We have a chance to go in their rink, win a game, and come back with a chance to win in our home building. So put a smile on our face, enjoy it, get ready, and feel good about a tough game in their rink and what can come from that."

Johansen led this team with 13 points, and Forsberg continues to prove himself to be a budding superstar with seven-game point streak. However, Anaheim controlled Game 6 by outshooting Nashville 41-18 while tilting the ice towards Rinne all night.

If not for Rinne, who stopped 38 shots to continue to lead the postseason in goals-against average and save percentage, and weak Anaheim goaltending, Nashville would be scrambling to eke out a Game 7 road win on Wednesday. The Predators are not going to sniff a Stanley Cup title relying on four goals on 15 shots, not including Game 6's empty-net tallies, on a nightly basis.

Nashville did receive timely scoring though, as Colby Sissons broke out and made recent history, per Sportsnet:

Surprising performances like this and the continued excellence of Rinne will be needed for the Predators to cap off this run. Ottawa already plays a defensive style that will further limit Nashville's scoring chances, and Pittsburgh can replicate Anaheim's relentless attack while receiving reliable goaltending.

It will not be easy, but expect the Predators, who have been the most consistent team this postseason, to answer the bell and contend in the next round even without Johansen.

Matt Murray Again Rising to the Occasion

The future in Pittsburgh's net was settled last postseason when rookie Matt Murray came in, replaced an injured Marc-Andre Fleury and backstopped the team to a league title. That notion was substantiated this regular season when he went an outstanding 32-10-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in a starting role.

However, the Penguins turned back to Fleury when Murray went out with an injury moments before the team opened the postseason. Fleury was stout between the pipes, but Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan made the controversial move to go back to Murray following an ugly 5-1 loss in Game 3, and it has paid off in spades.

Murray has 51 saves in the last two games, allowing just two goals. Following Game 4, Murray, who started his first game in roughly six weeks, iterated that he had no problem acclimating himself into a big-time atmosphere, per the Associated Press (via USA Today).

“All I can really do is kind of jump in and try not to think about it,” Murray said. “Just try and play with the flow of the game and kind of let yourself get lost in the game a little bit. I thought I did a pretty good job of that tonight. There’s a lot of ways I could have been a lot better I thought, but all together felt good about the game.”

This incredible mental fortitude and poise for a 22-year-old seems to be benefitting his team, as Pittsburgh has outscored Ottawa 10-2 in the game two games. That positive sentiment can relate to the past two playoffs for both Murray and his team, which ESPN's John Buccigross notes:

Murray looks certain to become one of the league's top goaltenders for years to come, which he may already be now. There should be no doubt that he will be in top form for the remainder of this postseason, which gives Pittsburgh the second-best netminder left this season behind Rinne.

With Murray in net, a seemingly re-energized Pittsburgh team should be able to finish off Ottawa and get back to the Stanley Cup final. The Senators frustrated the Penguins for a few games with their clogging approach, but that puzzle looks to be solved based on Pittsburgh's recent dominance. Expect a Nashville vs. Pittsburgh final this weekend.

