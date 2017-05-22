NBA Mock Draft 2017: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard Prospects

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's an incredible time to be a rebuilding franchise—or the Boston Celtics.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers reside near the top of the 2017 NBA draft order, which happens to feature a class boasting some of the best point guard talent the collegiate game has produced in years.

Point guard is the most important position in the NBA these days in the eyes of most, though the Celtics would probably point at LeBron James right now and respectfully disagree.

Regardless, teams without an elite court general aren't going far in the playoffs these days, meaning this year's lottery and how it unfolds feels more meaningful than many of the recent drafts.

Below, before focusing on where the top three point guards land, let's take a look at an updated mock in this point-heavy class.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Team Player 1. Celtics (via BKN) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2. Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3. 76ers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4. Suns Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 5. Kings (via PHI) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 6. Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 7. Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8. Knicks Harry Giles, F, Duke 9. Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10. Kings (via NO) Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 11. Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12. Pistons Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 13. Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14. Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15. Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16. Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17. Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18. Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19. Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 20. Trail Blazers (via MEM) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21. Thunder TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 22. Nets (via WAS) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 23. Raptors (via LAC) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24. Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25. Magic (via TOR) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26. Trail Blazers (via CLE) Josh Hart, G, Villanova 27. Nets (via BOS) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28. Lakers (via HOU) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29. Spurs Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 30. Jazz (via GSW) Luke Kennard, G, Duke Author's projections.

1. Celtics (via BKN): Markelle Fultz, G, Washington

Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: Could Isaiah Thomas Lose Job to a Ping-Pong Ball? NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47

It sure seems like the Celtics could use a No. 1 pick, right?

It doesn't usually work out this way, yet here are the Celtics in possession of the draft's top selection thanks to the savvy maneuverings of team president Danny Ainge. Whereas some might've thought the front office would entertain dealing the pick, the national narrative probably changes a bit thanks to the beatdown LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers have put on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In reality, though, Markelle Fultz is the reason the Celtics dealing the pick never really made sense.

Fultz is only 18 years old, yet this doesn't sound like a young kid: he's 6'5" and 186 pounds of sheer athleticism coming off his first collegiate season in which he averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Maybe the only big question around Fultz is how he slots as a point guard at the next level. But he's got great vision, can shoot from deep and drive to the hole before dishing to others or finishing the play. If he slots as a 1 might come down to where he lands.

Meaning, Fultz is a great fit in Boston for a variety of reasons, though this point brought up by Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype sure doesn't hurt:

Fultz and Thomas in the same backcourt would be a major problem for the Eastern Conference. The two could make it work, especially if Fultz's consistent shot spaces the floor for others.

Whereas other top points in this class have noticeable holes in their game, Fultz is a complete high-upside prospect who can make an impact right out of the gate, giving the Celtics an interesting Thomas-Fultz-Jaylen Brown core.

2. Lakers: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

This really wasn't ever going to end any other way.

Destiny is an odd topic in a sport where free agents can come and go as they please, from working no-trade clauses into contracts to downright forming superteams.

But Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers? Let's just call it destiny.

LaVar Ball courtside with the stars of Los Angeles and making headline after headline is secondary here, but it certainly gets a mention. What weighs more than anything with this fit is how Lonzo slots into the Lakers' lineup.

Ball is 6'5" and 195 pounds of elite court-general skills. His vision and ability to get his teammates involved is unrivaled even in this class, though detractors will point out his lack of versatility because of his limited athleticism, at least compared to what the normal combo guard boasts in those areas these days.

Even so, few players can impact a game like Ball. Take a look at some analysis provided by Sports Illustrated's Luke Winn:

"The season before he arrived in Westwood, UCLA was ranked No. 51 in adjusted offensive efficiency on kenpom.com. With Ball, the Bruins finished at No. 2 in 2016-17. In October 2016, Ball's teammates TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu and Thomas Welsh didn't appear in any 2017 internet mock drafts. Now, Leaf and Anigbogu are projected first-rounders, and Welsh earned one of the coveted invites to the combine in Chicago."

So, no, it isn't a cliche to say Ball makes everyone around him better. In Los Angeles, this natural, still-budding talent will allow D'Angelo Russell to slide over to the 2, where his score-first ways can only improve.

With a guy such as Ball running the show, Russell, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle can be put in a better position to succeed than they have over the past few years.

6. Magic: De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky

The debate over who sits third behind Fultz and Ball among point guards this year could stretch for thousands of words.

When it comes to Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox it boils down to his elite athleticism and versatility. The 6'3", 169-pound point guard is an explosive slasher on his way to the basketball and perhaps the best two-way point guard in the class thanks to his elite defense.

He certainly doesn't lack for confidence, either, even while he's praising the other points in the class.

"I feel like I'm the best," Fox said, according to John Jackson of the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "If they're drafted above me, I'm cool with it. You have to play basketball at the end of the day."

While a streaky shooter who needs to work on his range, there is plenty of time for a 19-year-old guard to iron out the wrinkles in his game—which is why a team like the Orlando Magic won't mind investing in him with a top-10 pick.

Readers might remember the Magic took a gamble on a bit of a similar prospect with Elfrid Payton back in 2014. But it hasn't worked out so far, and the Magic's inability to pick a direction and stick with it means the best-player-available strategy is the only one the team should follow right now.

That's Fox in the above scenario. He'll have plenty of leeway to work on his game while starting as a rookie and perhaps helping the Magic build a solid starting core around him.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.