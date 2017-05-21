WWE Backlash 2017 Winners: Jinder Mahal and Biggest Stars of the Night

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

And then, it was SmackDown's turn.

This was the blue brand's first exclusive pay-per-view since the Superstar Shakeup, and tonight, we got to see how they would recover from being depleted by Monday Night Raw.

SmackDown has had the better creative team than Raw since going live last year. But was that enough? Did they have a talent bench deep enough to make up the difference? Or, when all was said and done, did the flagship show (let's be real—Raw will always be WWE's flagship show) come out on top?

Here are the biggest stars of the night.