WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Jinder Mahal, Top Moments and More

WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Jinder Mahal, Top Moments and MoreMay 21, 2017
SmackDown Live may be treated like the B-show in the WWE Universe, but Sunday night in Chicago, the brand delivered an immensely entertaining pay-per-view offering entitled Backlash. Twitter was quick to react to the night's biggest moments, most anticipated matches and top Superstars.
On a night in which Randy Orton defended the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens put his United States Championship up for grabs against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster pay-per-view debut in a war with Dolph Ziggler, these were the hottest topics on the popular social media platform.
Jinder Mahal: New WWE Champion
There was a feeling of uncertainty hanging over the main event of Backlash like a dark, heavy rain cloud. Would Orton retain his title, or would Mahal score the biggest upset victory since John Bradshaw Layfield dethroned Eddie Guerrero at Great American Bash 2004?
Fans got their answer Sunday night as the latter scenario played out and The Maharaja claimed his first WWE Championship in an action-packed main event.
Oney Lorcan, on behalf of the NXT locker room, expressed excitement to see the Superstar win the title.
ONEY Lorcan @_StarDESTROYER
Many of us from @WWENXT past and present would like to see @JinderMahal walk out of Chicago a World Champion. #Backlash5/22/2017, 2:26:49 AM
Then it happened, and his peers rushed to Twitter to congratulate the new champion.
Bubba Ray Dudley @bullyray5150
Good little piece of business. Smart. #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 2:59:29 AM
Rodriguez ॐ @RRWWE
Congratulations my friend. @JinderMahal #WweBackLash from 3MB to WWE Champion.5/22/2017, 2:53:39 AM
Nia Jax @NiaJaxWWE
Wow!!! You're new #WWEChampion @JinderMahal! #WWEBacklash congrats man!5/22/2017, 2:51:26 AM
Ember Moon @WWEEmberMoon
Whoa!! What a way to end #WweBackLash !! @RandyOrton vs @JinderMahal was superb! Congrats!!!5/22/2017, 2:51:33 AM
Howard Finkel @howardfinkel
Congrats to the Nnneeewww WWE champion @JinderMahal5/22/2017, 2:51:16 AM
Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE
👀 https://t.co/5itXNn9nOI5/22/2017, 2:26:04 AM
Sheamus, a former WWE champion whose victory was met with similar shock from fans, applauded the work his peer has put into achieving his dream.
Sheamus @WWESheamus
Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ https://t.co/MN40cLMNXn5/22/2017, 3:02:59 AM
Speaking of shock and awe, several people expressed those emotions toward the outcome, including Bleacher Report's official account.
Mat Men Podcast @Matmenpodcast
My wife and I high fived when Jinder won. -R5/22/2017, 3:02:59 AM
Voices of Wrestling @voiceswrestling
This kid is going to write some great blog posts in 5 years. We should sign him now. https://t.co/1VosbFaYbc5/22/2017, 2:51:16 AM
Bleacher Report WWE @BR_WWE
Same. #WWEBacklash https://t.co/oPA7m0Dfqg5/22/2017, 2:50:43 AM
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
#WWEBacklash ending be like... #WWE #WWEChampionship https://t.co/sG3p4qjGlf5/22/2017, 2:50:35 AM
Even Hollywood screenwriter, and noted fan, Max Landis got in on the excitement surrounding the unexpected finish.
Max Landis @Uptomyknees
J I N D E R M A H A L I S W O R L D H E A V Y W E I G H T C H A M P I O N5/22/2017, 2:59:38 AM
Vince Russo thanked one of SmackDown Live's lead writers, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, for making the decision to run with Mahal as champion, citing the victor's passion.
Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso
Thank You @WWERoadDogg Exact shot in the arm @WWEUniverse needed. RUN w/this guy. His PASSION is 2nd to none. $$$$.5/22/2017, 2:53:06 AM
Analysts from B/R's Kevin Berge to Justin Henry, The Fan's Podcast to Justin LaBar all weighed in with their two cents.
Kevin Berge @TheBerge_
Orton/Mahal was fine, just good enough for the main event. Not sure I see Jinder carrying the WWE Championship long. #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 2:51:22 AM
Chris Mueller @BR_Doctor
I predicted Jinder would win as a joke. I guess he gets the last laugh. #Backlash https://t.co/sc7eZaA5Y45/22/2017, 2:51:13 AM
Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar
Time for me to learn some Punjabi for the opening of my Wrestling Reality podcast Wednesday! #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 2:51:18 AM
The Fan's Podcast @TheFansPodcast
Never in my life did I think a former member of the 3MB would become WWE Champ. #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 2:56:18 AM
Justin Henry @JRHWriting
The real fun part will be Tuesday when SmackDown's rating rebounds slightly and WWE gives Jinder the credit #wwebacklash5/22/2017, 3:02:15 AM
The outcome of the Backlash main event is one of those rare, truly shocking ones that no amount of speculation or spoilers can truly prepare you for. Mahal has worked incredibly hard to get to the top of the industry, and now, it should be interesting to see what management has planned for him and, more importantly, how Mahal builds on the incredible momentum on his side after Sunday's event.
Shinsuke Nakamura's Successful Debut
WWE Backlash kicked off with Shinsuke Nakamura making his pay-per-view debut, squaring off with Dolph Ziggler in singles competition.
While the match was competitive, it failed to hit the mark in the eyes of analysts across Twitter.
Justin Henry @JRHWriting
It was eh. Like, three stars good, but not the debut you'd expect for Nakamura, especially PPV. Maybe he just needs a groove #WWEbacklash5/22/2017, 12:27:35 AM
Kevin Berge @TheBerge_
I have no idea who structured Nakamura/Ziggler, but they really missed the mark. All right match but messy. #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 12:28:45 AM
Eric Ball @EBall_BR
Shinsuke Nakamura's debut wasn't great and wasn't awful. Just ok. #backlash5/22/2017, 12:29:59 AM
Voices of Wrestling @voiceswrestling
One of my casual fan friends just texted me the same thing "felt like that was more about Ziggler getting over than Nakamura" https://t.co/Nhi7LFjDeP5/22/2017, 12:30:10 AM
Celebrated writer Scott Fishman defended the slow start and steady build, while David Bixenspan supported his argument.
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
People complaining about match starting out "slow"?Like to see story told+build to where the big moves have some meaning. #WWE #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 12:23:14 AM
David Bixenspan @davidbix
#CoOpted https://t.co/wnfAE32VoG5/22/2017, 12:23:37 AM
Fishman also applauded the experience that is Nakamura's entrance.
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
The music...the showmanship...A Nakamura entrance is not just an entrance...it's an experience. #WWE #WWEBacklash #SDLive5/22/2017, 12:08:06 AM
B/R's Mike Chiari liked the match, while Wrestling Inc appreciated the subtle hints of mixed martial arts given the backgrounds of the two Superstars.
Mike Chiari @MikeChiari
I thought Shinsuke/Dolph was really good. I give Ziggler a lot of credit for the type of heel match he worked #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 12:26:49 AM
WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc
I do like the MMA nuances both guys are using, since they have prior backgrounds. #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 12:24:41 AM
Voices of Wrestling perhaps summed the entire ordeal up best, though, with an amusing GIF that suggested the match overstayed its welcome a bit.
Voices of Wrestling @voiceswrestling
https://t.co/su8xbkZJup5/22/2017, 12:22:50 AM
Considering how much effort was put into Nakamura's debut, and the fact that he was at the center of all promotional materials, it is safe to say that the show-stealing match most hoped for from The King of Strong Style never materialized.
While there were plenty of questions regarding the card as a whole ahead of Sunday's show, hard work from the Superstars involved and the two historic occurrences that dominated Twitter discussion about the event helped make the 2017 edition of Backlash one of the more satisfying pay-per-views of the year from WWE.