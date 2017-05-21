WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Jinder Mahal, Top Moments and More

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live may be treated like the B-show in the WWE Universe, but Sunday night in Chicago, the brand delivered an immensely entertaining pay-per-view offering entitled Backlash. Twitter was quick to react to the night's biggest moments, most anticipated matches and top Superstars.

On a night in which Randy Orton defended the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens put his United States Championship up for grabs against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster pay-per-view debut in a war with Dolph Ziggler, these were the hottest topics on the popular social media platform.

Jinder Mahal: New WWE Champion

There was a feeling of uncertainty hanging over the main event of Backlash like a dark, heavy rain cloud. Would Orton retain his title, or would Mahal score the biggest upset victory since John Bradshaw Layfield dethroned Eddie Guerrero at Great American Bash 2004?

Fans got their answer Sunday night as the latter scenario played out and The Maharaja claimed his first WWE Championship in an action-packed main event.

Oney Lorcan, on behalf of the NXT locker room, expressed excitement to see the Superstar win the title.

Then it happened, and his peers rushed to Twitter to congratulate the new champion.

Sheamus, a former WWE champion whose victory was met with similar shock from fans, applauded the work his peer has put into achieving his dream.

Speaking of shock and awe, several people expressed those emotions toward the outcome, including Bleacher Report's official account.

Even Hollywood screenwriter, and noted fan, Max Landis got in on the excitement surrounding the unexpected finish.

Vince Russo thanked one of SmackDown Live's lead writers, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, for making the decision to run with Mahal as champion, citing the victor's passion.

Analysts from B/R's Kevin Berge to Justin Henry, The Fan's Podcast to Justin LaBar all weighed in with their two cents.

The outcome of the Backlash main event is one of those rare, truly shocking ones that no amount of speculation or spoilers can truly prepare you for. Mahal has worked incredibly hard to get to the top of the industry, and now, it should be interesting to see what management has planned for him and, more importantly, how Mahal builds on the incredible momentum on his side after Sunday's event.

Shinsuke Nakamura's Successful Debut



WWE Backlash kicked off with Shinsuke Nakamura making his pay-per-view debut, squaring off with Dolph Ziggler in singles competition.

While the match was competitive, it failed to hit the mark in the eyes of analysts across Twitter.

Celebrated writer Scott Fishman defended the slow start and steady build, while David Bixenspan supported his argument.

Fishman also applauded the experience that is Nakamura's entrance.

B/R's Mike Chiari liked the match, while Wrestling Inc appreciated the subtle hints of mixed martial arts given the backgrounds of the two Superstars.

Voices of Wrestling perhaps summed the entire ordeal up best, though, with an amusing GIF that suggested the match overstayed its welcome a bit.

Considering how much effort was put into Nakamura's debut, and the fact that he was at the center of all promotional materials, it is safe to say that the show-stealing match most hoped for from The King of Strong Style never materialized.

While there were plenty of questions regarding the card as a whole ahead of Sunday's show, hard work from the Superstars involved and the two historic occurrences that dominated Twitter discussion about the event helped make the 2017 edition of Backlash one of the more satisfying pay-per-views of the year from WWE.