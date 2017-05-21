Zaza Pachulia's Family Threatened on Social Media After Kawhi Leonard's Injury

Ronald Cortes/Associated Press

Zaza Pachulia's family has reportedly been on the receiving end of threats since San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury by landing on the Golden State Warriors big man's foot in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

On Sunday, Sam Amick of USA Today reported there have been "social media threats to his family that have left them all shaken."

Amick noted security guards were placed at the entrance to the schools of Pachulia's children as a precautionary measure.

Leonard hasn't played since the injury occurred, when Pachulia slid his foot under him on a jumpshot, and Golden State is now a win away from a sweep. It was a major play in the series, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich fanned the flames with his head-turning comments the next day:

Pachulia didn't directly blame the coach for the threats his family received, but he acknowledged they played a role in fans' reactions.

"I don't blame everything on Pop, but what he said had a lot of influence (and) you had a lot of people where, unfortunately, you can't control what everybody's intelligence is," Pachulia said, per Amick. "(Fans) just hear the message, and it's, 'Ok, Pop said so and now let's do this.' It's just wrong. You've got to think, and realize. Threaten me, but don't threaten my wife or say something about my kids. It's just wrong."

This comes after a judge in Texas denied a request from a Spurs fan to file a restraining order preventing Pachulia from playing in the rest of the Western Conference Finals, per KSAT's David Ibanez.

Pachulia can legally play, but he missed Game 3 with injury and is questionable for Monday's Game 4, per Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBC Sports.