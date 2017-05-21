Real Madrid Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

After sealing their 33rd La Liga title, Real Madrid returned to the Spanish capital Monday morning to celebrate with their fans.

Los Blancos beat Malaga 2-0 Sunday with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, thus ensuring they eclipsed hated rivals Barcelona for the top spot in the league. Ronaldo posted a photo inside the dressing room after the match:

Despite the late hour, fans flocked to the Plaza de Cibeles to welcome the players as they arrived from Malaga. Squawka News shared photos of the scene:

Not only did supporters congregate in the Plaza de Cibeles, they also stood on sidewalks to catch a look at the team bus. CaughtOffside offered a look at fans lining the bus route:

Upon arriving in the plaza, the players rode an open-top bus around the Cybele Fountain. Madrid's official Twitter account shared a video of the team's entrance:

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos placed a flag around the neck of Cybele, while vice-captain Marcelo wrapped a scarf around the head of the goddess, courtesy of Marca:

Real Madrid Info provided comments from Ronaldo and defender Raphael Varane:

Madrid's championship hangover can't carry over for too long. The club still has the Champions League final June 3 against Juventus. Manager Zinedine Zidane will likely let his players savor their La Liga title for a few days before preparations begin for the clash against the Italian giants.

One of the greatest footballers of his generation, Zidane has had the golden touch since taking charge of Real Madrid in January 2016. Under his watch, the club has won the league, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Should Madrid win their second straight European title, the victory celebrations will likely put Monday's festivities to shame.