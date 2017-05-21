Real Madrid Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Real Madrid Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and MoreMay 21, 2017
After sealing their 33rd La Liga title, Real Madrid returned to the Spanish capital Monday morning to celebrate with their fans.
Los Blancos beat Malaga 2-0 Sunday with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, thus ensuring they eclipsed hated rivals Barcelona for the top spot in the league. Ronaldo posted a photo inside the dressing room after the match:
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
Champions 🇵🇹🇪🇸simmmmmmmmmm https://t.co/WX8kTy8kJq5/21/2017, 9:50:05 PM
Despite the late hour, fans flocked to the Plaza de Cibeles to welcome the players as they arrived from Malaga. Squawka News shared photos of the scene:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
Real Madrid fans party on Plaza de Cibeles after the club's record 33rd #LaLiga title. https://t.co/dNvnfjPdeX5/22/2017, 12:19:34 AM
Not only did supporters congregate in the Plaza de Cibeles, they also stood on sidewalks to catch a look at the team bus. CaughtOffside offered a look at fans lining the bus route:
CaughtOffside @caughtoffside
La Liga champions Real Madrid partying through the middle of town on their team bus at 2.30am🚍🎉🇪🇸 https://t.co/fNlDz40hN65/22/2017, 1:20:42 AM
Upon arriving in the plaza, the players rode an open-top bus around the Cybele Fountain. Madrid's official Twitter account shared a video of the team's entrance:
¡CAMPEONES! 🏆 @realmadrid
🚍🙌💜 #33Ligas ¡¡CIBELES!! 🎶 #HALAMADRID 🎶 https://t.co/X7wgmLJ3zD5/22/2017, 12:55:52 AM
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos placed a flag around the neck of Cybele, while vice-captain Marcelo wrapped a scarf around the head of the goddess, courtesy of Marca:
MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH
.@SergioRamos is having tons of fun WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/faXMhreKNr https://t.co/J5yqDzzvJy5/22/2017, 12:57:41 AM
MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH
Now @MarceloM12 is getting in on the act WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ghfVvo2Kku https://t.co/x4nDvHzPSZ5/22/2017, 12:58:20 AM
Real Madrid Info provided comments from Ronaldo and defender Raphael Varane:
Real Madrid Info @RMadridInfo
Cristiano: "I promise that we will return in a few days to celebrate another CL" https://t.co/fKKlZKGpS05/22/2017, 1:04:24 AM
Real Madrid Info @RMadridInfo
Varane: "the key has been to be a United Group. We have worked hard for months to win the League" https://t.co/d3GEHlUbDi5/22/2017, 1:24:28 AM
Madrid's championship hangover can't carry over for too long. The club still has the Champions League final June 3 against Juventus. Manager Zinedine Zidane will likely let his players savor their La Liga title for a few days before preparations begin for the clash against the Italian giants.
One of the greatest footballers of his generation, Zidane has had the golden touch since taking charge of Real Madrid in January 2016. Under his watch, the club has won the league, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
Should Madrid win their second straight European title, the victory celebrations will likely put Monday's festivities to shame.