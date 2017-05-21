Report: Cris Cyborg, Angela Magana Come to Blows at UFC Athlete Retreat

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

To the surprise of very few, the UFC Athlete Retreat saw tensions build and eventually erupt on a few different fronts. While some of it was civil, such as Kajan Johnson speaking out against the Reebok deal and an allegedly drunk image consultant, some of it was less so.

On Sunday afternoon, according to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, a Twitter altercation between The Ultimate Fighter Season 20 competitor Angela Magana and longtime elite featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino turned physical, with Cyborg punching Magana. Video has not yet surfaced, but other fighters at the event have confirmed that the scuffle took place, with UFC strawweight (and Magana training partner) Bec Rawlings stating that Magana is sporting a "busted lip" from the altercation:

A post would appear on Cyborg's Twitter account not long after, though it appears unlikely that the post came from Cyborg herself:

Magana later posted the following on Twitter, though it is unclear whether she was serious:

Magana (11-8) hasn't competed in the Octagon since her 2015 loss to Michelle Waterson but has popped up on the social media feeds of basically every MMA fan at one point or another due to her numerous extremely NSFW beefs. Cyborg has been on the receiving end of ugliness from Magana, with the strawweight taking swipes at her over her appearance and her recent issues with the USADA.

According to BJPenn.com's Chris Taylor, the police are now involved in the incident:

This comes at a bad time for both women, and certainly doesn't reflect well on either or the UFC. Expect more details to emerge on this incident in the immediate future.