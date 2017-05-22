Brendan McKay and ACC Baseball Tournament Prospects Headed for MLB Stardom

0 of 7

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The ACC Championship Tournament kicks off Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville also happens to be the college home of Brendan McKay, a two-way standout prospect who appears to be on a collision course with MLB stardom.

McKay's not the only potential future big leaguer in the tournament, though. A few of the 12 participating teams (which include Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Wake Forest) feature players with the tools and stats to make a splash in The Show.

If you want to see them in action, regional networks will carry the entire tournament, and the championship game will be televised Sunday on ESPN2.

Until then, here's a primer on seven names to watch.