Oakland Raiders Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This Offseason
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio fosters competition during the offseason.
It's a tactic that allows former undrafted free agents such as running back Jalen Richard to battle for a significant role. Despite offensive tackle Vadal Alexander's status as a seventh-rounder, he started five games during his rookie campaign in 2016.
Open competition provides a lane for the best players to see the field. However, constant contention for playing time puts veterans on edge. Who thought linebacker Sio Moore would only play two seasons in Oakland? A hip injury and inactivity created an opportunity for Malcolm Smith to take over as a starting linebacker for the 2015 season.
During the same offseason, the Raiders signed running back Trent Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 draft, and he didn't make the 53-man depth chart for the 2015 campaign.
In April, defensive tackle Dan Williams became the latest veteran cut after his production tapered off in recent play. Your resume means little when it's not up-to-date in Oakland. What have you done lately?
Once the 53-man roster musical seating chart has been set, the following five veterans may not have a spot.
Austin Howard, OT
After Menelik Watson signed with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, the team sent a clear message to Austin Howard. General manager Reggie McKenzie inked offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to a two-year, $3.5 million deal, per Spotrac, and drafted two offensive tackles in David Sharpe and Jylan Ware.
Keep in mind that the acquisitions at the position may vie for Donald Penn's spot once his contract expires or he decides to walk away from the game. Nonetheless, the 11th-year veteran will start on quarterback Derek Carr's blindside this year, coming off a Pro Bowl season.
The short-term certainty at left tackle puts Howard on high alert on the right side. He underwent two surgeries on his shoulder and may not see the field until the preseason or later. Similar to Moore two years ago, inactivity becomes a hindrance, especially with so many players competing for one spot.
The Raiders would also save $5 million on the books by designating Howard as a post-June 1 cut, per Over The Cap. The cash would likely go toward Carr's or offensive guard Gabe Jackson's contract.
Marshall Newhouse, OT
Del Rio said Newhouse has a lead on the competition at right tackle, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez; it's expected due to his veteran status. Furthermore, the team hasn't practiced in pads yet, which truly separates the competition.
Nonetheless, just because the team signed the 28-year-old to a two-year deal and he's penciled as a starter in May, doesn't mean the seventh-year veteran goes through August unscathed.
Like Howard, the youth at the position could push Newhouse off the roster. Alexander has experience playing on the right side. Maybe Ware becomes another seventh-rounder who plays significant snaps. It's possible Sharpe takes over the job outright as a big physical presence on the perimeter.
The Raiders' veteran free-agent acquisition at tackle lost his starting job with the New York Giants in the previous year. Bobby Hart, a seventh-round pick from the 2015 draft, started 13 games at right tackle compared to four starts for Newhouse.
Keith McGill, S
McKenzie put together an outstanding 2014 draft class, but he missed on defensive back Keith McGill in the fourth round. No general manager bats a thousand even in a solid incoming group.
However, McGill has been a disappointment. At one point, the coaching staff viewed the Utah product as a potential starter. After falling off the cornerback depth chart once David Amerson signed during the 2015 campaign, he played special teams.
In the previous year, McGill transitioned to safety and made a good initial impression during training camp and in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Then, the coaching staff watched the Atlanta Falcons tight ends light up the defense, which helped prompt a switch to Karl Joseph.
Del Rio expects a huge year for Joseph, per NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. McKenzie drafted safety Obi Melifonwu, who comes in with the tools to develop into a tight end eraser in pass coverage and thumper in the box.
If the Raiders' seventh-round pick, Shalom Luani, or one of the undrafted rookies makes the final roster, the front office may need to release McGill to free a spot.
Taiwan Jones, RB
When categorizing Jamize Olawale as a fullback, the Raiders kept four active halfbacks on the roster last year. Taiwan Jones became the forgotten fourth man behind the team's trio in the backfield. The versatile veteran made his impact on special teams.
Oakland drafted running back Elijah Hood, who plays with a style similar to Marshawn Lynch. The MMQB's Albert Breer highlighted the seventh-round pick as a player to watch through the offseason, which puts 28-year-old Jones on alert.
The Raiders also added scrappy players who will need to make an impact on special teams before contributing to the defense—others will earn their keep on kick coverage.
Jones lost his significance as a kick returner with Cordarrelle Patterson joining the team. Richard handled more kick returns (17) than the veteran special-teamer (eight) on the hot seat.
The influx of young talent could send Jones to the waiver wire.
EJ Manuel, QB
Many will point out EJ Manuel's connection with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, dating back to the assistant's days with the Buffalo Bills as a quarterback coach.
Yes, Downing spent the 2014 season with Manuel when the quarterback lost his starting job to Kyle Orton. Furthermore, we've seen this coordinator-backup QB connection before with former offensive assistant Bill Musgrave and Christian Ponder during the 2015 offseason.
Musgrave served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from the 2011-13 seasons, a period in which Ponder started 35 games. Still, the Raiders sent the veteran packing after the 2015 preseason. He didn't last a full year in Oakland.
The results could be different for Manuel under Downing, but it's not a given the former Buffalo Bill earns a spot due to his connection with the offensive coordinator.
The former first-round pick has to earn his spot, which comes with difficulty due to Connor Cook's playing experience in critical times during the previous year.
As silly as it sounds, Cook has more playoff experience than Carr and Manuel combined. He's also been exposed to tough circumstances as the unassuming starter against two top-five defenses in yards allowed in 2016.
After watching two quarterbacks go down with an injury in the previous campaign, it's a good idea to keep three signal-callers on the roster, but the third passer behind Cook doesn't have to be Manuel by default.
