Oakland Raiders Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This Offseason

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio fosters competition during the offseason.

It's a tactic that allows former undrafted free agents such as running back Jalen Richard to battle for a significant role. Despite offensive tackle Vadal Alexander's status as a seventh-rounder, he started five games during his rookie campaign in 2016.

Open competition provides a lane for the best players to see the field. However, constant contention for playing time puts veterans on edge. Who thought linebacker Sio Moore would only play two seasons in Oakland? A hip injury and inactivity created an opportunity for Malcolm Smith to take over as a starting linebacker for the 2015 season.

During the same offseason, the Raiders signed running back Trent Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 draft, and he didn't make the 53-man depth chart for the 2015 campaign.

In April, defensive tackle Dan Williams became the latest veteran cut after his production tapered off in recent play. Your resume means little when it's not up-to-date in Oakland. What have you done lately?

Once the 53-man roster musical seating chart has been set, the following five veterans may not have a spot.