Eric Gagne Ends Comeback Attempt After 3.2 Innings with Long Island Ducks

John Raoux/Associated Press

Eric Gagne's attempted comeback to professional baseball is over.

The 2003 Cy Young winner confirmed to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo that he will formally end his playing career in order to focus on coaching.

Gagne last pitched in MLB for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008. The 41-year-old recorded 187 saves over his 10-year MLB career. During his peak years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was one of the best closers in baseball. Between 2002 and 2004, he had a 1.79 ERA and a 1.57 FIP with 152 saves, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Gagne's 55 saves in 2003 tied John Smoltz's National League record.

Between 2015 and 2016, Gagne made two appearances in the independent Can-Am League. After he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings for Canada in the World Baseball Classic, it looked like Gagne would have one last chance to get back to the majors.

Instead, Gagne allowed nine runs and four walks in 3.2 innings for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. His last appearance came in the team's 4-3 victory Saturday over the Somerset Patriots. He entered in the top of the ninth and exited after allowing three earned runs in a third of an inning.