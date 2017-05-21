Real Madrid Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream, More

Daniel Tejedor/Associated Press

Real Madrid will celebrate winning the 2017 La Liga title on Sunday with their fans as soon as they arrive in the Spanish capital.

Per AS' M.A. del Pozo, Los Blancos decided to fly back immediately after the 2-0 win over Malaga that sealed their first Spanish title in five years. Their plane is expected to land around 1:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. BST/7:30 p.m. ET), when they'll board an open-top bus for the iconic Plaza de Cibeles, where the club celebrates all of its major silverware.

Daniel Tejedor/Associated Press

Local fans hoping to catch the players can gather near the fountain or the Paseo de la Castellana, where the bus will pass on its way to the square. The trip should take roughly half an hour.

AS have a live stream of the celebrations, which started well before the final whistle blew. To watch the stream, click here.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored on Sunday at La Rosaleda to hand their team the points they needed to win the title. Rivals Barcelona beat Eibar 3-2 at home to finish with 90 points, but that wasn't enough to stop Los Blancos from finishing the season on top with 93.

SERGIO CAMACHO/Getty Images

As reported by MailOnline's Pete Jenson, Ronaldo told reporters there's still work to be done: ''We deserve it. This success tastes really good, and even sweeter to do it in the last week of the season.

''I feel really happy and really fresh at the right time of the season. Now we can enjoy it before we prepare for the Champions League final.''

Los Blancos will feature in one more match this season, as they'll contest the UEFA Champions League final against Italian champions Juventus―who also won their league title on Sunday―on June 3.

As expected, congratulations poured in for Los Blancos, who had not won the league since 2012. Even hated rivals Barcelona paid respects to the champions:

The club has always been a force to be reckoned with, but manager Zinedine Zidane has transformed Los Blancos into a monstrous outfit. Real have scored in every single match this season, and per Squawka Football, there's been a steady stream of silverware:

This year's title is Real's 33rd, nine more than rivals Barcelona. Atletico Madrid finished the season in third place for the third year in a row, and Sevilla beat Villarreal to the final Champions League ticket.