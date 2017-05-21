Arsene Wenger Talks Stan Kroenke Protests, Takes Blame for Poor Performances

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger defended majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, who was the target of angry chants from Arsenal supporters during the 3-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result left Arsenal fifth in the Premier League and meant they missed out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1997. However, Wenger refused to blame Kroenke, per James Benge of the London Evening Standard:

Instead Wenger, who has yet to commit to the club with his contract expiring this summer, admitted the uncertainty about his future has made things difficult this season, per BBC Sport: "Psychologically the atmosphere was absolutely horrendous. It has been difficult, yes, and certainly my personal situation has contributed to that but you can never question my professionalism or commitment."

Wenger is under increasing pressure to walk away, pressure sure to intensify after the Gunners dropped out of the Champions League places. However, Wenger still believes this squad is good enough to win a league title despite finishing 18 points behind champions Chelsea.

Speaking after the Everton win, Wenger told TalkSport: "No matter what happens, I'm convinced this group will win the Premier League [either] next year or [in the future]. If you keep them together they will be a force next year."



In fact, Wenger made it clear he thinks the current group is jut one or two player short of challenging for the title, according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror: "That will help them absolutely next season but first, I think we have to keep 90pc of these players together, and find one or two more players who strengthen the group but we don't need a lot."

It won't be easy for a title challenge to happen if star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez leave this summer. The pair are out of contract in 2018, and the Gunners will be under pressure to make the level of financial commitment needed to keep marquee players.

It's pressure that is now putting the focus on Kroenke. Benge revealed how chants against the American rang out during the Everton game. The chants grew, according to Benge, with some fans making their animosity toward Kroenke vividly clear:

Wenger was well aware of the atmosphere at the Emirates. He even opted against participating in the traditional, end-of-season lap of honour, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard:

Wenger revealed why he opted out, per Football.London's Charles Watts: "The players have been disturbed enough. I wanted the players to have the quiet lap of honour that they’ve deserved. I was out there to show respect."

That Wenger felt compelled to stay away speaks volumes about the growing divide between sections of Arsenal's support and the club's management. It's a rift sure to put extra pressure on what is a pivotal summer, during which the future of the manager and his two best players may dominate the agenda ahead of retooling the squad to get back into the Champions League sooner rather than later.