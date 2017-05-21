Barcelona to Announce Next Manager on May 29 After Luis Enrique's Exit

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona will reveal departing manager Luis Enrique's successor on Monday, May 29, according to President Josep Maria Bartomeu, via the club's official Twitter account:

The president made the announcement after Barca beat Eibar, 4-2, at the Camp Nou on Sunday, in Enrique's last league match in charge, but still finished three points behind champions Real Madrid in La Liga's title race.

Enrique is stepping down just two seasons after winning the treble with the Blaugrana during the 2014/15 campaign. However, the club has faltered in the UEFA Champions League since and now surrendered the league title to old enemy Real for the first time in five seasons.

Even so, Enrique did receive a glowing tribute from the home crowd against Eibar, per Richard Martin of Reuters:

Enrique also expressed pride in what he's accomplished during three seasons in charge, per Martin:

The timing of the announcement regarding Enrique's replacement makes sense since the club still has a Copa del Ray final to play against Alaves on Saturday, May 27.

The man tabbed to replace Enrique is Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde. Spanish source El Correo (h/t Darren Wells of the Sunday Mirror) has reported how they've already struck a deal for former Barca player Valverde to take over next season.

Valverde is known more for a direct style of play, at least during his time with Bilbao, than the classy, possession-based game Barcelona fans demand. It could lead to a tricky adaptation period for the new man.

Enrique didn't always manage to deliver the quality of football Barca crave, but he will leave having won two league titles, two Spanish cups and the Champions League.