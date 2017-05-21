Yankees RF Aaron Judge Makes Impressive Diving Play, Doubles Up Rays at 1st Base

Aaron Judge is a giant, but he sure can move.

In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the 6'7" New York Yankees slugger chased down a would-be extra-base hit from Evan Longoria in the gap. Judge sprawled out, using every bit of his length to snag the fly ball.

The 25-year-old then doubled up Corey Dickerson, who, thinking Judge had no shot at the ball, bolted to third from first base.

People were impressed—including Judge's teammates:

