    Yankees RF Aaron Judge Makes Impressive Diving Play, Doubles Up Rays at 1st Base

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    Aaron Judge is a giant, but he sure can move.

    In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the 6'7" New York Yankees slugger chased down a would-be extra-base hit from Evan Longoria in the gap. Judge sprawled out, using every bit of his length to snag the fly ball.

    The 25-year-old then doubled up Corey Dickerson, who, thinking Judge had no shot at the ball, bolted to third from first base.

    People were impressed—including Judge's teammates:

