Yankees RF Aaron Judge Makes Impressive Diving Play, Doubles Up Rays at 1st Base

Yankees RF Aaron Judge Makes Impressive Diving Play, Doubles Up Rays at 1st BaseMay 21, 2017
MLB @MLB
Sure @TheJudge44 crushes homers. But let’s talk about his DEFENSE! https://t.co/zWhXw7XeoA5/21/2017, 7:36:28 PM
Aaron Judge is a giant, but he sure can move.
In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the 6'7" New York Yankees slugger chased down a would-be extra-base hit from Evan Longoria in the gap. Judge sprawled out, using every bit of his length to snag the fly ball.
The 25-year-old then doubled up Corey Dickerson, who, thinking Judge had no shot at the ball, bolted to third from first base.
People were impressed—including Judge's teammates:
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYDN
Aaron Judge receives congratulations after he returns to the dugout. Insane how far the 6-7, 282-pounder went to get that ball #Yankees5/21/2017, 7:21:31 PM
Ryan Ruocco @RyanRuocco
Aaron Judge also has WINGSPAN. What. A. Play.5/21/2017, 7:20:50 PM
Will Presti @WillPresti
When young Aaron Judge lost his baseball under the car. @TheJudge44 #AllRise https://t.co/7uPC31mbJo5/21/2017, 7:31:45 PM
Will Presti @WillPresti
Aaron Judge in a team meeting: #NYYvsTB #NYY #Yankees #mlb https://t.co/6jTU1qTqe05/21/2017, 7:26:27 PM
Joe Rivera @JoeRiveraSN
Is Aaron Judge a scarecrow Because he is outstanding in the field5/21/2017, 7:24:52 PM
Incarcerated Bob 🔌 @incarceratedbob
Aaron Judge looking like an All-Pro WR here .. @ochocinco @OBJ_3 #VARSITY https://t.co/Fmn4eoYRYN5/21/2017, 7:35:48 PM
[Twitter]