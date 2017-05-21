Barcelona Lose La Liga Title Race Despite 4-2 Win over Eibar on Final Matchday

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona were unable to pass Real Madrid in the La Liga standings on the final matchday despite a 4-2 win over Eibar, as Los Blancos beat Malaga to win the title.

Eibar took a two-goal lead through Takashi Inui, but an own goal from David Junca and strikes from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi turned the situation around. Messi added a second goal and missed a penalty, and Eibar's Ander Capa was sent off.

Here's a look at Barcelona's starting XI, with Marlon getting another start:

Eibar's team, via their official Twitter account:

The visitors have enjoyed a fine La Liga season and came out with their trademark attacking intensity, showing no fear of their prolific opponents whatsoever. Just seven minutes into the match, Inui shocked the Camp Nou crowd, as Ander Capa spotted him inside the box and the Japan international smashed the ball home.

As shared by bet365, it meant double trouble for the Blaugrana, who had to rely on Malaga grabbing an upset win over Real Madrid:

Suarez missed a huge chance just two minutes later, firing wide from a position he should have scored.

The Catalans put heaps of pressure on their opponents and had a goal disallowed after 14 minutes, as Jordi Alba cut the ball back for Suarez from an offside position.

Neymar wanted a penalty after 26 minutes for a challenge from Junca, but the contact was minor and a spot-kick would have been harsh. Per Sport English, the home fans had a different opinion:

Ivan Rakitic put goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez to work and Suarez also ran into the stopper, but overall, the Basques survived the first half surprisingly comfortably. The visitors even nearly added a second goal, but somehow, Kike failed to knock home the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Inui's initial effort.

Sports writer Sid Lowe outlined the situation at half-time:

Eibar didn't take their foot off the gas after the break, and the first chance once again fell to the visitors. Inui, playing arguably his best match of the season, beat Rakitic before forcing a save from Ter Stegen from a tight angle.

On the other side of the pitch, Yoel continued his heroics with a phenomenal diving save on Neymar, and Andres Iniesta didn't fare any better, shortly after.

Barcelona continued to struggle in front of goal, best highlighted by Messi's embarrassing miss from very close range. Mirror Football couldn't help it:

And things got even worse for the Blaugrana. As the news of Real Madrid's second goal against Malaga made the rounds inside the stadium, Inui unleashed a tremendous shot, giving Ter Stegen no chance.

More from Lowe:

Just two minutes later, Barcelona regained some hope. Neymar struck the post, and the rebound bounced off Junca and into the unfortunate defender's own net.

As shared by BBC Sport, it was tragically funny:

Neymar missed another huge chance before the official gifted the Catalans a chance at the equaliser. Alba kicked into the ground without any defenders present, but somehow, the ball went on the penalty spot.

Justice prevailed, as Yoel saved Messi's poorly struck effort

Barcelona kept pushing and finally equalised through Suarez after 73 minutes, but by that point, the Camp Nou had already given up on the title race, with Real crusising to a win in their match. The hosts took the lead shortly after, as Capa brought down Neymar for another dubious penalty, with Messi converting this time around.

AS English illustrated Eibar's second half:

The hosts pushed for more goals and Messi had one pulled back for offside, negating a lovely finish. He found his double in injury time, finishing off a lovely solo move.

Barcelona will play one final match this season, the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.