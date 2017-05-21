Terry Collins Says Mets 'Absolutely' Considered Bases-Loaded Walk of Mike Trout

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets considered giving Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout a free RBI with a bases-loaded intentional walk in Saturday's contest.

According to ESPN.com, Mets manager Terry Collins said he "absolutely" thought about giving Trout a free pass with New York leading 7-4 in the ninth inning. Trout came up with the bases loaded and nobody out and ultimately notched a sacrifice fly in the 7-5 New York victory.

