    Terry Collins Says Mets 'Absolutely' Considered Bases-Loaded Walk of Mike Trout

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 19, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Angels 3-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    The New York Mets considered giving Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout a free RBI with a bases-loaded intentional walk in Saturday's contest.

    According to ESPN.com, Mets manager Terry Collins said he "absolutely" thought about giving Trout a free pass with New York leading 7-4 in the ninth inning. Trout came up with the bases loaded and nobody out and ultimately notched a sacrifice fly in the 7-5 New York victory.

             

