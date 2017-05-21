Zaza Pachulia Questionable for Game 4 vs. Spurs Due to Heel Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia remains questionable heading into Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, per Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBC Sports.

Pachulia also missed Game 3 with a contusion in his right heel. With the Warriors holding a 3-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs, it would make sense to remain conservative with one of their starters.

The 33-year-old first picked up the injury in Game 2 and didn't return after playing just seven minutes. Chris Haynes of ESPN reported there was no structural damage following an MRI, but he was unable to return to action for the next game four days later.

Golden State seemed just fine without him, earning a 120-108 road win.

Pachulia is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the postseason after averaging 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. Despite the modest numbers, however, he remains an important part of the team with his efficiency on both ends of the court.

JaVale McGee should see more playing time if Pachulia is unavailable, although the Warriors will also utilize more smaller lineups to overcome the lack of depth inside.