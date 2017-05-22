Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Warriors After Ankle Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs will try to keep their season alive without Kawhi Leonard as the All-Star will miss Game 4, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

San Antonio hosts the Golden State Warriors on Monday down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard was already considered doubtful to play after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

"If he's unable to play yesterday, I don't think there's going to be a miraculous healing by tomorrow," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday, per Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News.

The 25-year-old initially hurt his ankle during the second round against the Houston Rockets, and he reaggravated the injury in Game 1 against the Warriors. After landing awkwardly on Zaza Pachulia, he was forced out of the game and hasn't appeared since.

San Antonio squandered a 23-point lead after Leonard left the game, costing the No. 2 seed a series-opening win. The team lost the next two contests by a combined 48 points.

Jonathon Simmons and Kyle Anderson will continue to earn playing time at the forward positions, but the Spurs will need a full team effort to extend the series at least another game.