John Terry Says 'Thank You Will Never Be Enough' During Chelsea Farewell

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

John Terry said he plans to return to Stamford Bridge and continue supporting Chelsea after his playing career with the Blues came to an end as the Premier League champions beat relegated Sunderland 5-1 at home Sunday.

Terry was substituted on 26 minutes, in honour of his shirt number, against the Black Cats as Chelsea gave their departing skipper a guard of honour. Afterwards, Terry said thanks won't be enough to express his gratitude toward the club and its fans, per B/R Football:

Terry also confirmed how difficult the experience of saying goodbye to the club he represented for over two decades was, per BBC Sport:

Even so, the decorated centre-back was treated to a memorable send-off by the home crowd. BBC Sport also showed how play was stopped on 26 minutes as Chelsea's players saluted their captain:

Terry revealed to Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport) how he had helped plan the 26th-minute goodbye, in conjunction with manager Antonio Conte: "I kind of negotiated with the manager to play 26 minutes and come off."

Sunderland even played their part in the gesture. Manager David Moyes said his team had agreed to stop play in the 26th minute, per Scott Wilson of the Northern Echo:

However, not everybody was impressed by Chelsea's actions. BBC Final Score presenter and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks was particularly bemused and annoyed by the way the farewell gesture unfolded, per BBC Match of the Day:

Yet despite the controversy, many will believe Terry earned the send-off he received. After all, he won every major honour as Chelsea skipper, establishing himself as arguably the best central defender of the Premier League era along the way.

Overall, he will ultimately be remembered as the talisman of multiple trophy winning squads during Chelsea's most successful era.