IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages and More After T20 Final

Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians became the 2017 Indian Premier League champions after defeating Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Indians protected a 129/8 score by holding Rising Pune to 128/6, as Daniel Christian was run out on the last ball.

The result of the final did little to change some of the key statistics, though. David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad still won the Orange Cap as the season's top run-scorer, per IPLT20.com.

Meanwhile, the same source revealed how Rising Pune's Jaydev Unadkat finished two wickets behind Sunrisers' Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the top wicket-taker in the Purple Cap standings.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Gujarat Lions bowler Andrew Tye posted the best average among the bowlers, per IPLT20.com, while the same source revealed Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab produced the highest average among batsmen this season, with a solid 60 his most frequent score.

Rising Pune kept Mumbai to 129-8 thanks to some inspired performances in the field and from a talented bowling contingent. One man making the deliveries who stood out was Unadkat.

He may have finished second in the purple cap standings for the IPL's most dangerous wicket-taker, but Unadkat delivered when it mattered most in the biggest game of the season. ESPNCricinfo summed up his miserly form against the bat:

Unadkat caught and bowled Lendl Simmons, while also forcing Parthiv Patel into a rash swing that led to a catch from Shardul Thakur, to claim his wickets. Fortunately for Rising Pune, Unadkat wasn't the only bowler who thrived during the match.

Teenager Washington Sundar also tormented the Indians' batting order. The 17-year-old's numbers made for mightily impressive reading:

Sundar had announced himself by helping restrict Mumbai to a total well within reach of the Supergiant. However, the Indians' own bowling talent is considerable, with purple cap contenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan.

They helped keep Rising Pune's batting order frustrated. In particular, Steve Smith, fourth in the orange cap rankings, was having a hard time, per Cricbuzz:

Mumbai were making it difficult but also rued some missed opportunities in the field, with Sky Sports Cricket relaying one notable blunder:

Smith did eventually get into his groove to put a half-century of runs on the board. However, ESPN's Bharath Seervi noted how laboured Smith's progress had been:

Smith was caught by Ambati Rayudu off a Mitchell Johnson delivery as Rising Pune faltered at the last, while Mumbai finished the season as worthy winners of the title.