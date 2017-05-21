Premier League Promotion 2017: Predictions for Championship Playoff Final

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town and Reading will meet in the final of the 2017 EFL Championship play-offs on May 29, with the final ticket for next year's Premier League on the line.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have already been promoted to the Premier League, and the other teams that finished the season in the top six have been battling away in a play-off to add one more club.

Third-placed Reading were clearly the better side over both legs against sixth-placed Fulham, while fifth-placed Huddersfield Town needed penalties to get past fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The teams finished just four points apart in the league, with Reading earning one more win.

Neither team stands out as particularly vibrant moving forward. Reading finished the season with a goal difference of plus-four, scoring 68 times in 46 matches. If that doesn't sound too inspiring, consider Huddersfield actually finished the campaign with a negative goal difference of minus-two.

The Royals are led by the in-form Yann Kermorgant, who has bagged nine goals in his last 10 matches. The veteran―he's 35 years old―is a bit of a career journeyman, but it's hard to argue with his sensational form.

Manager David Wagner―who rose to fame as Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man at Borussia Dortmund―has worked wonders with Huddersfield, guiding the side to the brink of the Premier League.

Fans will be reminded of Klopp's Liverpool when they watch the Terriers, who love to press and counter but can be vulnerable at the back―just like the Reds. They did not finish the season in top form, but in a one-match final, anything could happen.

There's little to separate the two clubs, who split the season series at one match apiece, with both finishing 1-0 to the hosts. In a neutral venue, Reading might have the slight edge in experience, but Huddersfield have proved over the years they can hold their own on the very biggest stage.

Tactics and defensive solidity could prove the difference along with form, and the Royals have played some of their best football of late. Expect a very tight match, with two clubs that have plenty to lose.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Huddersfield Town after ET.