Chauncey Billups Reportedly to Interview for Hawks' GM Position

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly will interview former player Chauncey Billups for their vacant general manager position, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

ESPN's Marc Stein (h/t Haynes) "previously reported the Hawks have already interviewed Washington Wizards vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard and Golden State assistant general manager Travis Schlenk."

Former general manager Wes Wilcox resigned from the position earlier in May and is now serving as the team's special adviser to ownership. Former president of basketball operations, Mike Budenholzer, also resigned from that position this month, though he remains the team's head coach.

The team's principal owner, Tony Ressler, spoke about the front office shakeup May 5.

"I think, from a franchise perspective, what we’re hoping will be better is that the evaluation decision-making process for all of us to be shall we call it a championship-caliber team," he said, per Zach Dillard of Fox Sports. "That’s what we’re looking for. We need more."

He continued, "I think we as a franchise need more firepower to get to that next level. And like a lot of other owners, I’m sure, but at least here in Atlanta we’re trying to get to that next level. We get what the objective is, and we thought we needed more firepower to get there."

Billups would certainly be an intriguing option for the general manager position. While he doesn't have front office experience, Haynes noted Billups has the makings of a potential general manager:

"Billups, 40, is a five-time All-Star who is regarded as one of the top young front-office prospects. The 2004 NBA Finals MVP has made it known throughout his 17-year professional career that under the right circumstances, he'd be intrigued by the possibility of running his own team."

"Although he has no prior executive experience, Billups has long been a student of the game in understanding how to navigate within the collective bargaining agreement."

His first offseason would certainly be an important one with forward Paul Millsap set to enter unrestricted free agency and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. a restricted free agent.

The Hawks are at a crossroads of sorts, and Hardaway would be tasked with deciding whether to keep the current roster intact—a roster that doesn't seem likely to enter the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference anytime soon—or potentially move on from Millsap and Hardaway and build around younger players like Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince.