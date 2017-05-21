LeBron James Named 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award Winner by PBWA

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Professional Basketball Writers Association named Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award winner.

The award is presented annually to the "player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community."

"James' efforts to help young people are exemplary," PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel noted. "He is making a difference, and so are the other 25 people who were nominated for this award."

According to the PBWA, "James is being honored for improving the educational opportunities of disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and creating long-term change in his community. More than 1,100 at-risk students have benefited from programs through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), which motivates children to stay in school and attend college."

The other finalists for the award included New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph.

James, 32, has been just as fantastic on the court this year, averaging 26.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game during the regular season. He's led the Cavaliers to a perfect 10-0 record this postseason, and the team appears set for a third straight NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.