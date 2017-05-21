Manchester City Secure 3rd Place in Premier League with 5-0 Win over Watford

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City secured third place in the Premier League on Sunday as they thrashed a poor Watford side 5-0 at Vicarage Road on the final day.

Vincent Kompany's early header set them on their way after five minutes before Sergio Aguero grabbed a brace and Fernandinho scored before half-time. Gabriel Jesus completed the rout in the second half.

City needed just a point to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but played with real urgency from the start as they tore apart a hapless Watford side with nothing to play for.

The Sky Blues enjoyed the perfect start against a nervous Watford side, and within a minute Jesus had a header blocked on the line after goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes failed to clear.

Minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a corner and Kompany, completely unmarked, directed a free header into the far corner.

City continued to pour forward and Jesus should have shot one-on-one, but unselfishly—and unwisely—elected to pass to Aguero, only to find the striker covered by a defender, while the Argentinian also forced a good save from Gomes after connecting with Jesus' cross from the right.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Citizens deservedly grabbed a second when De Bruyne slipped through Aguero, and unlike his team-mate earlier, he made no mistake as he tucked home into the bottom corner to score.

Goal's Sam Lee hailed the Belgian's sublime assist, his 18th for the Premier League campaign:

Aguero scored again as he finished off a superb team move that began with goalkeeper Willy Caballero before David Silva and Leroy Sane worked their way down the left, with the latter feeding the striker the ball for an easy tap-in.

Sky Sports Statto commended his goalscoring efforts:

Fernandinho added a fourth just five minutes later when Watford again failed to clear their lines, allowing him to play a one-two with Jesus and wriggle through the Hornets' back line.

PA Dugout illustrated how the match had played out:

Watford showed their first real sign of intent shortly after the restart when Stefano Okaka cut inside and lashed an effort at Caballero, but the stopper was equal to the strike.

Aguero should have scored his third when he directed a cross from Sane wide, but he made amends when he made a darting run down the right and chipped a cute ball to Jesus, who showed tremendous control to keep the ball away from Tom Cleverley and lift it over Gomes.

The 'keeper made two good saves to deny Aguero his hat-trick, while at the other end, Watford came close to pulling back a consolation, only for Gael Clichy to block Abdoulaye Doucoure's close-range effort.

There's plenty of rebuilding and restructuring required at the Etihad Stadium this summer after City finished the season without silverware—Pep Guardiola's first trophyless campaign as a manager—and failed to put in a significant title challenge, but they can move forward into the summer with Champions League football secured.

As for Watford, with boss Walter Mazzarri confirmed to be leaving the club, they must now find a new boss who can build on their secured Premier League status with the aim of not only surviving next year but perhaps targeting a mid-table finish.

Post-Match Reaction

Per Lee, Guardiola confirmed Aguero will not be leaving the club this summer:

However, he would not be drawn on the likes of Yaya Toure and City's other players soon to be out of contract, per BBC Sport's Tom Rostance, Caroline Chapman and Gary Rose: "Whatever we will say to the players about their future will be to them, not to you."

The Spaniard also admitted the Sky Blues don't have the same European pedigree as some of their rivals, but noted the importance of their qualification to the Champions League:

"It is not a club with history of playing in Europe like [Manchester] United or Arsenal. But now we are there five or six years and now we can try to close the gap on the elite. The best team in Europe will be at the Etihad next season."