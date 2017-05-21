Novak Djokovic Upset by Alexander Zverev in 2017 Italian Open Final

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Alexander Zverev stunned a disappointing Novak Djokovic at the 2017 Italian Open final on Sunday as he beat the world No. 2 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev produced a highly impressive performance in Rome to win his first Masters 1000 title, serving exceptionally well throughout and denying the Djoker any opportunity to break him.

The victory sees Zverev enter the world's top 10 for the first time in his career.

The German broke his opponent in the opening game of the first set, drawing first blood with a powerful forehand return.

Djokovic struggled for fluidity in the early stages as Zverev consolidated his break with a comfortable hold.

It looked as though the Serbian had opened up a way back into the contest when he went 30-15 up on Zverev's serve, but the 20-year-old produced a lovely drop shot to pull level, per Tennis TV:

Two strong serves would help him hold the game.

Djokovic was able to keep pace with his opponent but was unable to trouble his serve, per the tournament's official Twitter feed:

The set would soon deservedly go Zverev's way. Djokovic cut a frustrated figure as he expressed his displeasure at his own subpar performance, as the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg noted:

Djokovic opened the second with a hold of serve, but the youngster responded in kind and matched the world No. 2 shot for shot:

Zverev broke the deadlock in the following game when a sumptuous backhanded winner down the line handed him a break point, which Djokovic subsequently lost after sending a wayward forehand into the net.

The German almost broke again with the score at 3-1 as he reached deuce, but Djokovic dug deep to hold his serve.

He had to do so again in his next service game and crucially save a break point, but it merely delayed the inevitable.

After yet another hold with consummate ease, Zverev set out to break his opponent and win the match.

An unforced error—one of 27 he made throughout the contest—from Djokovic brought the scores to deuce before a double-fault handed Zverev match point, and a long return sealed it for the youngster:

Per Record's Jose Morgado, Zverev will debut at 10th in the ATP world rankings on Monday as a result of his victory.

Zverev is now the first player born in the 1990s to win a Masters 1000 final, and the youngster's victory demonstrates the bright future he has ahead of him.

As for Djokovic, he'll need to seriously improve if he's to have a chance at winning the upcoming French Open.