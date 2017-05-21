Chelsea Defeat Sunderland 5-1 in John Terry's Final Match at Club

Chelsea Defeat Sunderland 5-1 in John Terry's Final Match at ClubMay 21, 2017
Champions Chelsea set a Premier League record by winning their 30th game in a season after beating already relegated Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro scored to cancel out Javier Manquillo's opener in skipper John Terry's last match for the Blues before substitute Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace in stoppage time.
Terry started but left the pitch to a guard of honour on 26 minutes in a planned show of appreciation for his many years of service.
Captain Terry, who wore the No. 26 jersey, was handed a start in his last game for the Blues, but the rest of the champions' starting XI retained a familiar look. The only notable changes were Cesc Fabregas coming in for Nemanja Matic in midfield and Willian replacing Pedro on the flanks up front, per Chelsea's official Twitter account:
Team to face Sunderland: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHESUN https://t.co/rMTplwGKje5/21/2017, 12:59:48 PM
Sunderland's big team news saw star striker Jermain Defoe miss out, per the club:
📝 Here's how #SAFC line up for their final game of the 2016-17 @premierleague season v @ChelseaFC... https://t.co/XAErrmiq5v5/21/2017, 1:00:03 PM
Sunderland confirmed via their Twitter account how Defoe missed out due to a hamstring problem.
Amazingly, the Black Cats crashed the party on three minutes when Sebastian Larsson's free-kick rebounded for full-back Manquillo, who took a touch and hammered it in.
While the goal meant little in the broader context of the table, Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard revealed how conceding might have damaged Thibaut Courtois' chances of a personal award:
Courtois won't be happy...if #thfc keep a clean sheet, he will have to share the golden glove for most clean sheets with Lloris #cfc5/21/2017, 2:07:15 PM
Courtois may have been fuming, but Chelsea's attacking players made sure they were behind for just five minutes. The equaliser came from Willian when the Brazilian converted from close after a Marcos Alonso free-kick had cracked the bar.
Willian's finish proved to be a landmark one in England's top flight for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports Statto:
Willian’s goal is the 950th that Chelsea have scored at home in the PL. Only 2 teams have scored more, Man Utd (1,031) & Arsenal (961) #PL5/21/2017, 2:13:56 PM
Back on level terms, Chelsea turned up the pressure, with Diego Costa missing chances either side of Alonso, forcing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into a smart save.
Terry's sending-off came to an end on 26 minutes as the longtime skipper made way for Gary Cahill in a planned switch, per BBC Sport:
John Terry is subbed off to a guard of honour from his Chelsea team-mates He'll be back for the trophy https://t.co/rzAL5Cgpd6 #CFC #CHESUN https://t.co/rZp3KoNdCs5/21/2017, 2:30:10 PM
BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker saluted Terry's decorated career:
John Terry's magnificent Chelsea career ends after 26 minutes of his final match. A great defender. A real leader. And a winner.5/21/2017, 2:31:07 PM
Sunderland held out until the break and started the second half brightly, with Jack Rodwell forcing Courtois into an excellent save. However, Chelsea survived the rare scare and soon made their superior quality count.
Hazard put the Blues ahead just after the hour mark after a typically astute exchange of passes with Costa. The Belgian winger finished emphatically with his left foot.
It's been an exceptional season for Hazard, who has made the most of home comforts, per Sky Sports Statto:
Eden Hazard is Chelsea’s top PL scorer at Stamford Bridge this season with 12 goals (in 19 apps), 1 more than Diego Costa #PL https://t.co/S67mboYNlX5/21/2017, 3:27:31 PM
The points and a record-breaking 30th win were made safe when substitute Pedro bundled the ball over after competing with Joleon Lescott. BBC Match of the Day confirmed Chelsea's setting the league record:
Chelsea are going to break the Premier League record for most wins in a season with 30. They set the previous record too. #CFC #CHESUN https://t.co/aOOnkPI7sU5/21/2017, 3:38:00 PM
Batshuayi's double put the flourish on an outstanding season for the champions.
Winning 30 matches confirms Chelsea as the class of the division and worthy champions this season. Now, manager Antonio Conte can focus on sustaining success in a new era for the Blues post-Terry.
