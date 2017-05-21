Maverick Vinales Wins MotoGP Grand Prix of France After Valentino Rossi Crash

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Maverick Vinales won the thrilling MotoGP French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Johann Zarco and Dani Pedrosa.

Valentino Rossi led in the final lap only to crash out, while Marc Marquez came off his bike with 10 laps remaining.

Vinales was delighted with the result, per Crash MotoGP:

Here are the results, per the sport's official website, and the latest standings:

French Grand Prix Results Rider Time/Gap 1. Maverick Vinales 43'29.793 2. Johann Zarco +3.134 3. Dani Pedrosa +7.717 4. Andrea Dovizioso +11.223 5. Cal Crutchlow +13.519 6. Jorge Lorenzo +24.002 7. Jonas Folger +25.733 8. Jack Miller +32.603 9. Loris Baz +45.784 10. Andrea Iannone +48.332 11. Tito Rabat +50.036 12. Pol Espargaro +52.661 13. Bradley Smith +53.179 14. Sam Lowes +55.432 15. Sylvain Guintoli +1'06.878 MotoGP.com

MotoGP Standings Rider Points 1. Maverick Vinales 85 2. Dani Pedrosa 68 3. Valentino Rossi 62 4. Marc Marquez 58 5. Johann Zarco 55 6. Andrea Dovizioso 54 7. Cal Crutchlow 40 8. Jorge Lorenzo 38 9. Jonas Folger 38 10. Jack Miller 29 11. Danilo Petrucci 26 12. Scott Redding 26 13. Loris Baz 19 14. Aleix Espargaro 17 15. Andrea Iannone 15 16. Alvaro Bautista 14 17. Tito Rabat 13 18. Hector Barbera 12 19. Karel Abraham 9 20. Alex Rins 7 MotoGP.com

Sunday Recap

Zarco enjoyed an excellent start at his home Grand Prix as he took the lead from Vinales heading into the first chicane, per BT Sport MotoGP:

Just behind, Valentino Rossi swept past Marquez in Turn 8 to give Yahama a lockout on the podium places early on, while Zarco continued to set the pace out front.

Meanwhile, an outstanding effort from Pedrosa saw him climb eight places in the first two laps to reach seventh.

Cal Crutchlow valiantly held off Andrea Dovizioso and Pedrosa in fifth before eventually succumbing, having a particularly fierce duel with the latter as the Spaniard overtook them both:

The Brit would contest the remainder of the race with Dovizioso as the pair repeatedly traded places, but it was the Italian who would ultimately come out on top.

At the head of the race, Marquez was hot on the heels of the three Yamahas as he set the fastest lap in a bid to close the gap, but his afternoon came to an end at Turn 3 in Lap 18 when he lost the front whilst braking:

A lovely move at Turn 3 saw Rossi pass Zarco into second with five laps to go, and the Doctor quickly set his sights on Vinales.

Rossi took his team-mate in the 25th lap:

However, an error from the Italian saw him run wide at Turn 8 in the final lap to allow Vinales through, and in his efforts to make amends, he crashed out three turns later:

Vinales returned to the top of the standings with his third win of the season, and he has a 17-point gap ahead of Pedrosa in second.

Rossi sits in third after staying on 62 points, but he'll be at home next time out when the riders face off in Italy.