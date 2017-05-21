Maverick Vinales Wins MotoGP Grand Prix of France After Valentino Rossi Crash

Maverick Vinales Wins MotoGP Grand Prix of France After Valentino Rossi CrashMay 21, 2017
Maverick Vinales won the thrilling MotoGP French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Johann Zarco and Dani Pedrosa.
Valentino Rossi led in the final lap only to crash out, while Marc Marquez came off his bike with 10 laps remaining.
Vinales was delighted with the result, per Crash MotoGP:
Crash MotoGP @crash_motogp
Viñales: Incredible. I just gave my best. I tried to push Vale. I was preparing at S3. I saw Vale make a mistake and pushed 200 percent.5/21/2017, 12:57:46 PM
Here are the results, per the sport's official website, and the latest standings:
|French Grand Prix Results
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1. Maverick Vinales
|43'29.793
|2. Johann Zarco
|+3.134
|3. Dani Pedrosa
|+7.717
|4. Andrea Dovizioso
|+11.223
|5. Cal Crutchlow
|+13.519
|6. Jorge Lorenzo
|+24.002
|7. Jonas Folger
|+25.733
|8. Jack Miller
|+32.603
|9. Loris Baz
|+45.784
|10. Andrea Iannone
|+48.332
|11. Tito Rabat
|+50.036
|12. Pol Espargaro
|+52.661
|13. Bradley Smith
|+53.179
|14. Sam Lowes
|+55.432
|15. Sylvain Guintoli
|+1'06.878
|MotoGP.com
|MotoGP Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1. Maverick Vinales
|85
|2. Dani Pedrosa
|68
|3. Valentino Rossi
|62
|4. Marc Marquez
|58
|5. Johann Zarco
|55
|6. Andrea Dovizioso
|54
|7. Cal Crutchlow
|40
|8. Jorge Lorenzo
|38
|9. Jonas Folger
|38
|10. Jack Miller
|29
|11. Danilo Petrucci
|26
|12. Scott Redding
|26
|13. Loris Baz
|19
|14. Aleix Espargaro
|17
|15. Andrea Iannone
|15
|16. Alvaro Bautista
|14
|17. Tito Rabat
|13
|18. Hector Barbera
|12
|19. Karel Abraham
|9
|20. Alex Rins
|7
|MotoGP.com
Sunday Recap
Zarco enjoyed an excellent start at his home Grand Prix as he took the lead from Vinales heading into the first chicane, per BT Sport MotoGP:
#FrenchGP @btsportmotogp
ZARCOOOOOO #JZ5 takes an early lead in the #FrenchGP and the place goes nuts! https://t.co/dg1Mnd26CL5/21/2017, 12:07:50 PM
Just behind, Valentino Rossi swept past Marquez in Turn 8 to give Yahama a lockout on the podium places early on, while Zarco continued to set the pace out front.
Meanwhile, an outstanding effort from Pedrosa saw him climb eight places in the first two laps to reach seventh.
Cal Crutchlow valiantly held off Andrea Dovizioso and Pedrosa in fifth before eventually succumbing, having a particularly fierce duel with the latter as the Spaniard overtook them both:
MotoGP™ 🇫🇷🏁 @MotoGP
🙈 #DP26 vs #CC35 💥 #FrenchGP https://t.co/WZXmoZwzdl5/21/2017, 12:22:01 PM
The Brit would contest the remainder of the race with Dovizioso as the pair repeatedly traded places, but it was the Italian who would ultimately come out on top.
At the head of the race, Marquez was hot on the heels of the three Yamahas as he set the fastest lap in a bid to close the gap, but his afternoon came to an end at Turn 3 in Lap 18 when he lost the front whilst braking:
MotoGP™ 🇫🇷🏁 @MotoGP
#MM93 has CRASHED OUT!! #RiderOK 10 laps to go #FrenchGP https://t.co/kYIM3bhtuP5/21/2017, 12:29:22 PM
A lovely move at Turn 3 saw Rossi pass Zarco into second with five laps to go, and the Doctor quickly set his sights on Vinales.
Rossi took his team-mate in the 25th lap:
#FrenchGP @btsportmotogp
The Doctor will see you now... @ValeYellow46 takes the lead at the #FrenchGP! https://t.co/pymuLRCTP55/21/2017, 12:43:13 PM
However, an error from the Italian saw him run wide at Turn 8 in the final lap to allow Vinales through, and in his efforts to make amends, he crashed out three turns later:
#FrenchGP @btsportmotogp
The final lap of the #FrenchGP in full... Despair for The Doctor 😢 #VR46 https://t.co/4MINL2h9Co5/21/2017, 12:59:46 PM
Vinales returned to the top of the standings with his third win of the season, and he has a 17-point gap ahead of Pedrosa in second.
Rossi sits in third after staying on 62 points, but he'll be at home next time out when the riders face off in Italy.