    Maverick Vinales Wins MotoGP Grand Prix of France After Valentino Rossi Crash

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    LE MANS, FRANCE - MAY 20: Maverick Vinales of Spain and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rounds the bend during the MotoGp of France - Qualifying on May 20, 2017 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)
    Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

    Maverick Vinales won the thrilling MotoGP French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Johann Zarco and Dani Pedrosa.

    Valentino Rossi led in the final lap only to crash out, while Marc Marquez came off his bike with 10 laps remaining.

    Vinales was delighted with the result, per Crash MotoGP:

    Here are the results, per the sport's official website, and the latest standings:

    French Grand Prix Results
    RiderTime/Gap
    1. Maverick Vinales43'29.793
    2. Johann Zarco+3.134
    3. Dani Pedrosa+7.717
    4. Andrea Dovizioso+11.223
    5. Cal Crutchlow+13.519
    6. Jorge Lorenzo+24.002
    7. Jonas Folger+25.733
    8. Jack Miller+32.603
    9. Loris Baz+45.784
    10. Andrea Iannone+48.332
    11. Tito Rabat+50.036
    12. Pol Espargaro+52.661
    13. Bradley Smith+53.179
    14. Sam Lowes+55.432
    15. Sylvain Guintoli+1'06.878
    MotoGP.com
    MotoGP Standings
    RiderPoints
    1. Maverick Vinales85
    2. Dani Pedrosa68
    3. Valentino Rossi62
    4. Marc Marquez58
    5. Johann Zarco55
    6. Andrea Dovizioso54
    7. Cal Crutchlow40
    8. Jorge Lorenzo38
    9. Jonas Folger38
    10. Jack Miller29
    11. Danilo Petrucci26
    12. Scott Redding26
    13. Loris Baz19
    14. Aleix Espargaro17
    15. Andrea Iannone15
    16. Alvaro Bautista14
    17. Tito Rabat13
    18. Hector Barbera12
    19. Karel Abraham9
    20. Alex Rins7
    MotoGP.com

       

    Sunday Recap

    Zarco enjoyed an excellent start at his home Grand Prix as he took the lead from Vinales heading into the first chicane, per BT Sport MotoGP:

    Just behind, Valentino Rossi swept past Marquez in Turn 8 to give Yahama a lockout on the podium places early on, while Zarco continued to set the pace out front.

    Meanwhile, an outstanding effort from Pedrosa saw him climb eight places in the first two laps to reach seventh.

    Cal Crutchlow valiantly held off Andrea Dovizioso and Pedrosa in fifth before eventually succumbing, having a particularly fierce duel with the latter as the Spaniard overtook them both:

    The Brit would contest the remainder of the race with Dovizioso as the pair repeatedly traded places, but it was the Italian who would ultimately come out on top.

    At the head of the race, Marquez was hot on the heels of the three Yamahas as he set the fastest lap in a bid to close the gap, but his afternoon came to an end at Turn 3 in Lap 18 when he lost the front whilst braking:

    A lovely move at Turn 3 saw Rossi pass Zarco into second with five laps to go, and the Doctor quickly set his sights on Vinales.

    Rossi took his team-mate in the 25th lap:

    However, an error from the Italian saw him run wide at Turn 8 in the final lap to allow Vinales through, and in his efforts to make amends, he crashed out three turns later:

    Vinales returned to the top of the standings with his third win of the season, and he has a 17-point gap ahead of Pedrosa in second.

    Rossi sits in third after staying on 62 points, but he'll be at home next time out when the riders face off in Italy.