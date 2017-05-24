Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

0 of 11

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Selecting football's top home run threats sounds like a slam dunk. But if we're not careful, we'll get knocked out in the first round.

Yep, we're really mixing the metaphors. That's because there are all kinds of NFL playmakers: sideline sprinters, shifty open-field jitterbugs, jump-ball acrobats, backfield battering rams and All-Pros who are great at just about everything.

A "home run" can be a 50-yard bomb, a kickoff return, a screen pass gone wild, a Hail Mary in the corner of the end zone or a simple inside handoff that turns into a track meet. Picking 10 top playmakers from a crowded, diverse field is no easy task.

This list was compiled using per-touch averages, lists of 20-plus- and 40-plus-yard scrimmage plays, deep dives into the Football Outsiders and Pro Football Focus databases, lots of tape review and a little common sense. When in doubt, players who are known specifically as big-play machines were chosen over All-Pros who also happen to score their fair share of long touchdowns.

That's enough housecleaning. Let's step up to the plate.