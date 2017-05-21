David Lee Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Partially Torn Patellar Tendon

Noah Graham/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee during the first quarter of the team's 120-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, according to Michael C. Wright and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

He was injured while making a layup that Draymond Green contested. Though Lee was fouled on the play, he was unable to take the free throw due to his injury.

Per ESPN's report, "Lee winced in pain immediately upon landing, and he was down on the floor near the tunnel leading out toward the locker rooms. Athletic trainers helped Lee to his feet. He hobbled toward the locker room before trainers took over and rushed him down the hall in a wheelchair."

Lee is expected to have an MRI on Sunday.

It's another blow for the Spurs, who were already without Tony Parker (ruptured quadriceps tendon) and Kawhi Leonard (sprained ankle). In the process, the Warriors have raced to a 3-0 series lead.

While Lee doesn't provide the impact of a Parker or Leonard, he's been a solid player off the bench, averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in the regular season and 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds this postseason.

With Lee out of action, Pau Gasol, Dewayne Dedmon and Joel Anthony should see their roles increase. The Spurs will be trying to avoid a sweep Monday night in San Antonio.