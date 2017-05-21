    David Lee Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Partially Torn Patellar Tendon

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 20: David Lee #10 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 20, 2017 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee during the first quarter of the team's 120-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, according to Michael C. Wright and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

    He was injured while making a layup that Draymond Green contested. Though Lee was fouled on the play, he was unable to take the free throw due to his injury.

    Per ESPN's report, "Lee winced in pain immediately upon landing, and he was down on the floor near the tunnel leading out toward the locker rooms. Athletic trainers helped Lee to his feet. He hobbled toward the locker room before trainers took over and rushed him down the hall in a wheelchair."

    Lee is expected to have an MRI on Sunday.

    It's another blow for the Spurs, who were already without Tony Parker (ruptured quadriceps tendon) and Kawhi Leonard (sprained ankle). In the process, the Warriors have raced to a 3-0 series lead.

    While Lee doesn't provide the impact of a Parker or Leonard, he's been a solid player off the bench, averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in the regular season and 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds this postseason.

    With Lee out of action, Pau Gasol, Dewayne Dedmon and Joel Anthony should see their roles increase. The Spurs will be trying to avoid a sweep Monday night in San Antonio.