U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Updated Group Standings After Portugal Upset

Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Zambia upset Portugal at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Sunday as they kicked off their tournament with a thrilling 2-1 win in Jeju, South Korea.

Iran edged out Costa Rica 1-0 in Group C's other match, while in Group D, Uruguay ran out 1-0 winners against Italy, and Japan came from behind to beat South Africa 2-1.

Here are the results from Sunday's action, and read on for a recap of how it played out:

FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Sunday Results Group Results C Zambia 2-1 Portugal C Iran 1-0 Costa Rica D South Africa 1-2 Japan D Italy 0-1 Uruguay FIFA.com

Sunday Recap

Portugal took the initiative in the first half as they set out to control possession, while African champions Zambia sat back with the aim of hitting their opponents on the counter.

Zambia goalkeeper Mangani Banda was called into action to deny Xadas, and Diogo Goncalves forced a block from Moses Nyondo. At the other end, Conlyde Luchanga tested Diogo Costa with a powerful effort.

Former Zambia international Kalusha Bwalya gave his take at the break:

The match truly sparked into life early in the second half when Edward Chilufya tapped in from Enock Mwepu's rebound.

Portugal responded strongly to the setback but were guilty of wasting several good chances, with the likes of Goncalves, Gedson and Xadas all failing to hit the target from close range.

Fashion Sakala did the same for Zambia but soon made amends when he evaded two defenders before doubling his side's lead. Helder slotted in Xande Silva's rebound in injury time, but it was too late for Portugal to spark a comeback.

Bwalya was delighted with the result:

Mohammad Mehdikhani's late goal for Iran would prove the difference in a tight game with Costa Rica that lacked quality, with the striker's well-taken effort at the far post handing his side the win with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

Italy and Uruguay were also separated by a single goal, with Rodrigo Amaral's outstanding free-kick for the latter settling the match.

South Africa enjoyed a strong start as they took the lead just seven minutes in thanks to Grant Margeman's deflected effort, and they should have been 2-0 up when Keletso Makgalwa connected with the ball six yards out, but he could only direct his header wide.

Koki Ogawa was guilty of missing two good chances before the break, per Soccer Laduma:

Ogawa was able to find an equaliser two minutes after the restart, though, capitalising on some sloppy defending from Tercios Malepe to tuck home.

Japan soon brought on 15-year-old Takefusa Kubo, and the youngster made an instant impact as he slipped through Ogawa, but Mondli Mpoto was equal to his effort. Kubo was again instrumental as Japan took the lead, linking up with Ritsu Doan before the latter fired in.