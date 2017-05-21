NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Info, Predictions for Conference Finals Matchups

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Thus far, the NBA conference finals have provided little intrigue as far as balanced competition goes.

Aside from the Golden State Warriors' comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1, blowouts and injuries have highlighted both series.

On Friday, the Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas re-aggravated a hip injury and didn't return to the game after halftime. The team announced the following day that the starting guard would miss the remainder of the postseason:

On Saturday, the Spurs held Kawhi Leonard out of action. Then, David Lee left in the first quarter with a leg injury. He needed a wheelchair in order to leave the court, which isn't a good sign for his chances at returning to action:

Ironically, both winless teams in each series will continue without their leading scorers. Are we getting closer to a first in NBA history—two teams sweeping their way to the NBA Finals?

For those unfazed by the non-competitive outcomes, please note the details for each conference final below.

Eastern Conference Series: Cleveland leads Boston 2-0

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (117-104 CLE)

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (130-86 CLE)

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

*Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Thursday)

*Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Saturday)

*Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Mon., May 29)

Western Conference Series: Golden State leads San Antonio 3-0

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors (113-111 GS)

Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors (136-100 GS)

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs (120-108 GS)

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Monday)

*Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Wednesday)

*Game 6: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Friday)

*Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Sun., May 28)

Eastern Conference Final Prediction

Scratch Thomas' 23.3 points per game during the postseason off the scoreboard. The Boston Celtics need all their offensive firepower to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. The three-point shot is the only equalizer for LeBron James' dominance throughout the postseason.

Though he's 5'9", Thomas put the Celtics offense on his back in a variety of ways during the 2017 playoffs. He led the team in triples made per contest (2.4) and attempted nearly five more free throws per game (7.4) than Jae Crowder (2.6), who ranks second in the category.

Boston Globe writer Adam Himmelsbach noted the Celtics guard originally suffered the hip injury in March:

After an All-Star season and a 53-point postseason performance after a family tragedy, Thomas delivered all that he could for the 2016-17 campaign. For Celtics fans, it's a bitter taste to move forward without him, and it's unlikely the team wins a single game in this series.

Before Thomas' injury, the Celtics trailed by more points than they had scored by halftime, down 72-31. The Cavaliers dealt the biggest loss to a No. 1 seed in NBA playoff history:

Now Boston has to travel on the road for Games 3 and 4. Head coach Brad Stevens will preach about putting up a good fight and not giving up, but this series won't make it back to TD Garden. Cleveland goes into the NBA Finals with a perfect 12-0 record.



Prediction: Cavaliers in 4

Western Conference Final Prediction

The Warriors traveled to San Antonio and battled a scrappy Spurs team led by Manu Ginobili with 21 points. It's telling when a 39-year-old veteran guard, who's playing on fumes through his 15th season, leads the team in a pivotal playoff game.

LaMarcus Aldridge didn't make his presence felt until the third quarter. He finished with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field.

When asked about the adequacy of Aldridge's performance, head coach Gregg Popovich had one thing to say:

Popovich's succinct answer says everything about the 31-year-old forward, who needed a public shout out to show up for Game 3. Injuries happen every year, and the players have a responsibility to step into bigger roles when necessary. Aldridge remained average in a critical contest.

Give credit to the Warriors for pressuring Aldridge, contesting his shots and forcing him to pass out of the post. The defensive strategy yielded results, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne:

Nonetheless, the Warriors played through a competitive first half. The wheels came off in the third quarter, when Kevin Durant took over and scored 19 points. He finished with 33 points in a 120-108 victory.

As a world-class organization, like the Celtics, the Spurs will keep fighting until the final whistle. However, it's likely Popovich will shut down Leonard for Game 4. Ginobili probably gassed himself out after a noteworthy Game 3 performance. Aldridge doesn't have enough talent around him to pass out of double teams for quick-strike scores.

On the other hand, the Warriors look stronger than ever with Durant in the fold. Golden State will wrap up this series on Monday.

Prediction: Warriors in 4

Stats provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.