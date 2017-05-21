WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver: Chicago

1 of 5

There was a point in Saturday's NXT Tag Team Championships ladder match when Johnny Gargano shoved partner Tommaso Ciampa out of the way and endured a nasty shot to the face with a ladder by The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar.

It was a sacrifice one man made for his best friend.

What felt like a spot aimed at adding emotion to a wild and chaotic match had larger implications.

After suffering another loss in a bout for the tag team championships, DIY sat dejectedly in the center of the ring, with the fans in Chicago raining a thunderous ovation down on them. They were beloved competitors who left their hearts in the ring, doing everything they possibly could in pursuit of championships they simply were not destined to leave The Windy City with.

Sadness painted the face of Gargano, but behind the mask of disappointment caked on Ciampa's face was deceit. Luring Gargano into a false sense of brotherhood, Ciampa struck, sending his partner into the stage. From there, he unloaded on him with a furious assault, each blow representing a different level of frustration caused by loss after loss.

When he put Gargano through staging equipment with White Noise and proceeded to sit on the announce table with an eerie stillness, watching closely as medics and training staff checked on his fallen friend, it became clear that the Ciampa invading the homes of fans via WWE Network was closer to the deranged Psycho Killer than the smiling babyface with whom the NXT audience had become familiar.

The shocking conclusion to TakeOver: Chicago not only brought about the end of DIY as a tag team, but it catapulted both Ciampa and Gargano to the forefront of the brand, igniting what is sure to be the most heated rivalry Triple H and Co. have to offer.

After the molten-hot conclusion to Saturday's broadcast, Gargano vs. Ciampa figures to be the program that returns NXT to its glory days and drives fans back to the product.

Even if it does not quite accomplish that feat, the performers' qualities will be more than enough to spark interest in the Wednesday night program and provide NXT with the emotionally intense, hate-filled feud the brand has been seeking.