Todd Pletcher on Always Dreaming's Preakness Loss: 'Today Just Wasn't His Day'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby and had eyes on the Triple Crown, but that quest came to an end Saturday with an eighth-place finish at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Trainer Todd Pletcher pointed to the quick turnaround, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports: "I think the turnaround was a little too quick. He ran so hard in the Derby and today just wasn't his day."

It was Cloud Computing's day, as the victor overcame Always Dreaming and Classic Empire down the stretch to capture the Preakness title.

It appeared to be a two-horse race for the majority of the 1 3/16-mile course, with Classic Empire and Always Dreaming running neck-and-neck from the opening gates. However, Always Dreaming faded down the stretch, and Cloud Computing overcame Classic Empire before the finish line.

NBC Sports shared the proceedings:

There were only two weeks between Always Dreaming's win at Churchill Downs and his late fade Saturday, so a quick turnaround being the culprit makes sense.

However, Forde noted Pletcher previously said "the horse is doing unbelievably well in the two-week turnaround" and reacted to the change of tone:

The good news for Pletcher and Always Dreaming's team is they will have more time with three weeks to prepare before the Belmont Stakes should they choose to participate.