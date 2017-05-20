Sebastien Bourdais to Have Surgery on Pelvis Fracture Suffered in Indy 500 Crash

Jamie Gallagher/Associated Press

IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais will undergo surgery on a fractured pelvis he suffered following a crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Bourdais suffered the injury during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 and will have surgery to repair "multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip."

The IndyCar Series tweeted out video of Bourdais' crash on the second turn that ripped off one side of the car and left it briefly in flames:

Team owner Dale Coyne issued a brief statement about Bourdais' injuries, per the Indianapolis Star's Brody Miller (via USA Today): “Sebastien is in good hands here at IU Methodist Hospital with the staff and now we just wait for him to recover."

The 38-year-old Bourdais was looking to compete in the Indianapolis 500 for the seventh time in his career. He has two top-10 finishes at the greatest spectacle in racing in the last three years, including ninth in 2016.

The 2017 Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 28.