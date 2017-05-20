Stephen Curry Passes Rick Barry as Warriors' All-Time Leading Playoff Scorer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Stephen Curry became the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer in the postseason during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Per the Warriors' public relations team on Twitter, Curry's 1,777 career playoff points passed the previous mark of 1,776 held by Rick Barry.

Barry offered his congratulations to Curry on Twitter for breaking the record:

Curry needed 36 fewer games than Barry to set the mark, accomplishing the feat in his 69th playoff contest. The reigning two-time NBA MVP entered Saturday's game averaging 26.1 points per game in his postseason career.

The list of career accolades continues to grow for Curry, who is trying to lead the Warriors to their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals and second title in three years.

Prior to setting the Warriors' all-time playoff scoring record, Curry also established a new team record for three-point field goals made. He also holds the NBA record for most three-point field goals made in a season with 402 during his unanimous MVP campaign last year.

Kevin Durant made an instant impact in his first season with the Warriors, but Curry is still a driving force for the team's success. Surpassing Barry's postseason point total is just the latest hurdle cleared in his outstanding career.