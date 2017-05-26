Rory McIlroy Withdraws from 2017 Memorial Tournament with Rib Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy withdrew from next week's Memorial Tournament on Friday due to an ongoing rib injury, according to PA Sport.

McIlroy, 28, dealt with rib injuries on a few separate occasions this season. His first bout with the injury cost him two months, and it flared up again at the Players Championship, forcing him to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship.

Once the top rising star in golf, McIlroy hasn't won a major since he took home the Open Championship and PGA Championship titles in 2014. Nonetheless, he remains in the upper echelon of stars in the game, alongside Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

When he's been healthy this season, however, he's been excellent, with five top-seven finishes in six PGA and European Tour events. But his last win on the PGA Tour was at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Sept. 2016.

This latest injury is a pretty strong indication that 2017 simply isn't McIlroy's year. A healthy McIlroy is good for golf, and his continued absences in 2017 have been a major disappointment.

No timetable has been released for McIlroy's return, but the next major tournament is the U.S. Open on June 15.