Phil Jackson Met with Kristaps Porzingis' Brother to Discuss State of Knicks

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

A reported meeting between New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Kristaps Porzingis' brother did not help repair the strained relationship between Porzingis and the team.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Jackson and Janis Porzingis met to "discuss some of the issues" that prompted Kristaps to skip his end-of-season exit meeting with the team. However, it did not yield positive results, "as Jackson remained steadfast in his ways and direction" for the Knicks.

Janis also serves as his brother's agent, so the meeting was designed to get the two parties on the same page as they look to the future.

Bondy did note the specifics of the meeting were not known. Porzingis chose to skip his exit meeting with the Knicks in April "due to frustration over dysfunction, drama" with the Knicks, per ESPN's Ian Begley.

During the predraft NBA combine, Jackson refused to answer any questions relating to Porzingis skipping the meeting, per Sean Highkin of The Athletic.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek doesn't anticipate Porzingis will be traded this offseason.

"There's no doubt in my mind he'll be on the roster," he said at the combine, per Newsday's Al Iannazzone.

The 21-year-old Porzingis was selected fourth overall by the Knicks in the 2015 NBA draft. He has averaged 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 138 career games.