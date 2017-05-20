Preakness 2017: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Cloud Computing won the 2017 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, beating Classic Empire by a small margin at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The colt made a large surge in the final straight, passing Classic Empire and holding on for a narrow win. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming took an early lead but faded in the turn and was never close to a victory.

Bleacher Report shared this shot of the finish line, showing just how tight the margin of victory was:

Senior Investment took third place, ahead of Kentucky Derby runner-up Looking At Lee.

Here's a look at the results from the Preakness Stakes, along with payout info, via Chris Long of KSTP-TV Sports:

NBC Sports shared the race replay via Twitter:

Cloud Computing didn't run in the Derby, and his close win at Pimlico will undoubtedly add fuel to the debate regarding the use of fresh horses in Triple Crown horse racing. While Always Dreaming wasn't a factor on Saturday, juvenile champion Classic Empire may have won the race on fresh legs, as he's known for his closing speed.

It's worth noting fresh horses tend to have more success at the Belmont Stakes—the final leg of the Triple Crown—than they do in the Preakness, however. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Cloud Computing's win bucked the trend:

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.