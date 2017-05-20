Matt Adams Traded to Atlanta Braves for Prospect Juan Yepez

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Needing a boost at first base with the injury to Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have acquired Matt Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per an official release from the Cardinals, Adams was sent to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Juan Yepez.

The Braves placed Freeman on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a non-displaced left wrist fracture suffered when he was hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is expected to miss approximately 10 weeks.

Adams no longer had an everyday role with the Cardinals, who use Matt Carpenter at first base. The 28-year-old is hitting .292/.340/.396 in 48 at-bats this season.

Yepez is a 19-year-old first baseman in Low-A. He is hitting .275/.309/.387 in his first year in a full-season league.