Preakness Results 2017: Twitter Reaction to 142nd Race from Pimlico

Cloud Computing came up with the race of his life and picked up the victory in the 142nd Preakness Stakes, getting the best of second choice Classic Empire.

Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Always Dreaming engaged Classic Empire in a duel at the start of the race for the lead, and that may have cost him a chance to win. Always Dreaming lost the lead near the turn for home and faded badly.

At that point, it looked like Classic Empire had won his battle and would win the second jewel of the Triple Crown as he had a clear lead running down the stretch. However, Javier Castellano had plenty of horse under him, and Cloud Computing charged down the stretch to win the race in the final strides. Cloud Computing finished with a time of 1:55.98.

Always Dreaming broke smartly from the gate and he appeared to have smooth sailing as he went to the lead. Classic Empire settled in nicely behind the leader, and while both horses were moving at a solid pace, they did not appear to be going too fast.

Cloud Computing was buying time in the middle of the pack while the two favorites slugged it out at the start of the race. As a result, he had plenty of energy when he hit the home stretch.

Trainer Chad Brown had decided not to run Cloud Computing in the Kentucky Derby. His horse had six weeks to prepare for the Preakness and he was rolling as he ran down the stretch.

In an interview on NBC's broadcast after the race, Brown said having a rested horse was part of his strategy as he prepared for the Triple Crown season.

It clearly worked out perfectly, as the 13-1 shot rolled to his upset in memorable fashion. He paid his backers $28.80 for a winning $2 bet.