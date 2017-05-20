Preakness Results 2017: Twitter Reaction to 142nd Race from Pimlico

Preakness Results 2017: Twitter Reaction to 142nd Race from PimlicoMay 20, 2017
Cloud Computing came up with the race of his life and picked up the victory in the 142nd Preakness Stakes, getting the best of second choice Classic Empire.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
BREAKING: CLOUD COMPUTING WINS THE PREAKNESS! https://t.co/liAkuIxDwX5/20/2017, 10:55:04 PM
Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Always Dreaming engaged Classic Empire in a duel at the start of the race for the lead, and that may have cost him a chance to win. Always Dreaming lost the lead near the turn for home and faded badly.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
MAJOR UPSET: Cloud Computing wins @PreaknessStakes! https://t.co/dHcxkRIjTQ5/20/2017, 10:57:05 PM
At that point, it looked like Classic Empire had won his battle and would win the second jewel of the Triple Crown as he had a clear lead running down the stretch. However, Javier Castellano had plenty of horse under him, and Cloud Computing charged down the stretch to win the race in the final strides. Cloud Computing finished with a time of 1:55.98.
TVG @TVG
New shooter Cloud Computing wins the Preakness Stakes at odds of 13-1. https://t.co/weBKOUW1in5/20/2017, 10:58:20 PM
Always Dreaming broke smartly from the gate and he appeared to have smooth sailing as he went to the lead. Classic Empire settled in nicely behind the leader, and while both horses were moving at a solid pace, they did not appear to be going too fast.
DRFBreeding @DRFBreeding
#Preakness winner Cloud Computing from first crop of Maclean's Music (@HillnDaleFarm), who earned 114 Beyer in only start5/20/2017, 10:55:50 PM
Cloud Computing was buying time in the middle of the pack while the two favorites slugged it out at the start of the race. As a result, he had plenty of energy when he hit the home stretch.
Jay Privman @DRFPrivman
Trips made difference in Preakness. Cloud Computing got a sweet, stalking trip, Classic Empire battled, may have deserved better fate.5/20/2017, 11:13:12 PM
Trainer Chad Brown had decided not to run Cloud Computing in the Kentucky Derby. His horse had six weeks to prepare for the Preakness and he was rolling as he ran down the stretch.
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Cloud Computing pulled off an upset in the 142nd Preakness! https://t.co/I4Dp7kXIFW5/20/2017, 11:07:21 PM
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Cloud Computing wins the #PreaknessStakes! https://t.co/zQSWQEOMin5/20/2017, 11:29:35 PM
In an interview on NBC's broadcast after the race, Brown said having a rested horse was part of his strategy as he prepared for the Triple Crown season.
Lyle Fitzsimmons @Fitzbitz
Cloud Computing trainer says he chose to attack Preakness faves on six weeks rest not two. In boxing, cherrypicker screams would commence.5/20/2017, 11:16:09 PM
It clearly worked out perfectly, as the 13-1 shot rolled to his upset in memorable fashion. He paid his backers $28.80 for a winning $2 bet.
Johnny Detroit @Johnny_Detroit
Here are the Official Preakness Payouts and Results! Props to Cloud Computing... #Preakness #PreaknessStakes #Preakness2017 https://t.co/XLmwNymQJw5/20/2017, 11:19:16 PM