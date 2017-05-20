Real Madrid Transfer News: £103 Million Kylian Mbappe Bid Reportedly Rejected

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Shock claims have emerged in England that AS Monaco have turned down a world-record bid of £103 million from Real Madrid for star youngster Kylian Mbappe.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph reported the news on Saturday. Per the article, Monaco have no intention of selling the teenager this summer.

Mbappe has shot to the top of the transfer rumour pages following a spectacular breakout season, with just about every elite club in Europe thrown into the mix. Few teams have been linked as often as Los Blancos, who have targeted plenty of young talents in the last few years.

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Monaco chief executive Vadim Vasilyev maintains the club has no plans of selling, per Burt: ''The plan is to do everything to prolong him (Mbappe) and to do everything that he stays a minimum one more year with us.''

When asked about turning down potential bids, he said: ''We will, although that will depend, of course, also on the player. We will make an offer to prolong his contract and hopefully he will accept and stay with us. I think in the month of June, before the season starts.''

The £103 million figure cited in the report would dwarf the fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba and would be an absurd amount of money for a teenager. Mbappe has bags of talent, and like Pogba, there are few doubts he'll retain his value.

Juventus were able to keep hold of Pogba for several years before selling―perhaps Monaco are hopeful they can do the same.