Monster Energy Fan Vote 2017: Chase Elliott Voted into NASCAR All-Star Race

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Chase Elliott earned the final spot in the Monster Energy All-Star Race after winning the fan vote, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Former driver and current Fox Sports announcer Jeff Gordon gave Elliott the news shortly after completing the Monster Energy Open.

The four-stage race features 20 drivers, with 10 battling in the final 10-lap segment for $1 million.

While 16 drivers qualified through wins in races over the past two years, Elliott had a chance to earn one of three spots available at Saturday's Monster Energy Open. However, those positions went to Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez thanks to their stage wins in the race.

Still, the fans spoke and gave the final spot to the No. 24 car.

"I appreciate everyone's vote, it means a lot to me," Elliott said, per the NASCAR Twitter account.

The 2016 Rookie of the Year finished 10th in points last year and ranks fourth in the Monster Energy standings for 2017. Although he doesn't have a win yet in 11 races, he does have six top-10 finishes to prove himself as one of the top drivers in the world.